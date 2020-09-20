Angela Dunkley Howard

May 23, 1927 - Sept. 12, 2020

BURLINGTON, Vt. - Angela Dunkley Howard, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sept. 12, 2020 at the UVM Medical Hospital in Burlington, Vermont. Angela was 93 years old and resided in Rouses Point, formerly living in Glens Falls, Warrensburg, North Creek and Bakers Mills.

Angela was the family matriarch always bringing a positive attitude, happiness, laughter, and enjoyment into her surroundings. She genuinely cared about others and their interests and always made them feel special. She was a student of life with an insatiable desire to learn and read; she loved literature, music, nature, animals, and the outdoors.

Angela was born to Roy and Hazel Dunkley in Sodom, New York on May 23, 1927, and was the younger sister of Geraldine Dunkley Baroudi. In 1945, she married Joseph Howard; a year later they welcomed their first of four sons. Throughout her life, she was a truly loving and giving person.

Angela is predeceased by her husband, father, mother, and sister.

She is survived by her four sons: Peter, Sam, Roy, and Joseph, their 4 wives: Karen, Georgia, Lynn, and Amber; her six grandchildren: Lisa, Christopher, Joseph, Lucas, Jamie, and Michael; her seven great-grandchildren: Erik, Olivia, Olivia Taylor, Sydney, Sawyer, Madison, and Makalynn; as well as many nieces and nephews. She will be terribly missed.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date. In Angela's memory, all charitable donations can be made to: Champlain-Mooers EMS, 1150 State Route 11, Champlain, NY 12919 or Dodge Memorial Library, 144 Lake St., Rouses Point, NY 12979.