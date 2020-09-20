Clark David Wadsworth

Nov. 18, 1937 - Sept. 8, 2020

NORTHVILLE - Clark David Wadsworth, Sr. (82), passed away Sept. 8, 2020 at home with his daughter.

He was born Nov. 18, 1937 to the late Stephen (Sr.) and Etta (Quillian) Wadsworth. As a young man he served in the United States Airforce and worked in maintenance for several years following. Throughout his life he loved to hunt, play pitch and dice, drink endless cups of coffee and listen to old country music. He loved to build and invent things and was impressively resourceful. In his later years, he enjoyed growing (far too many) vegetables in the garden and cooking "one pot wonders," the contents of which he would usually refuse to disclose but would always force you to eat.

Over the last several years Clark enjoyed raising chickens, (at times an absurd number of chickens) and donating the eggs to the Warren-Hamilton County Community Action. Clark was direct and fiercely independent. One always knew where he stood and as a direct result of where he/she stood as well. He had a passion for debate, usually involving politics, and some would say a passion for being right. He loved to pass on family knowledge and life experiences. He was a hard worker: Always planning his next project and setting his next goal. He was determined with just a touch of stubborn, right up till the end…and he always did it his way. Though he lost contact with some people throughout his life, they were not forgotten, and the connections he maintained were strong. He was tough, but he was good.

Clark was predeceased by his daughter, Annette; grandson, Jeffrey (Jr.); his brothers, Clinton and Stephen (Jr.); and his sisters, Betty, Mary, and Etta.

Clark is survived by his children: Jeffrey, Clark (Jr.), Clinton, Carol, and Brandy; his grandchildren: Jessica, Joshua, Mathew, Chad, Kyle, Amber, Kasey, Trisha, Johanna, Sarah, Zachary, Emily, Gillian, Chris, Hayden, Asa, and Dax; his great-grandchildren: Francessco, Etta, Leah, Greyson, Demarcus, Bret, Zoey, Caden, Nathan, Mason, Sidney, Olivia, Charlotte, Jorja, Jackson and Cheyenne; his brothers and sisters: Floyd, Joe Loyd, Nina, and Alma; he is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Clark shared special relationships with his nephews: Scott, Johnson, and Joe Colvin; his "surrogate grandson," Johnathan Courtney (AKA Chuck); his son-in-law, Jacob (Brandy), who always demanded "12 more years" from him which inevitably led to a strong worded but yet affectionate debate; and his granddaughter-in-law, Claudia (Mathew), who is lovingly identified and quite possibly the only person he never argued with.

A special thank you to Community Hospice in Saratoga Springs, and more specifically to Kelley Foley and Jen Wade (nurses), along with Karen Buczkawski (social worker), for the heart felt unwavering acceptance and support they provided throughout his final months here on earth.

A memorial service for family and friends will be held Oct. 3, 2020 at 1 p.m. at his residence - the place he referred to as heaven.

For online condolences, visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com.