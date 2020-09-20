Bryan T. Philo, Jr.

May 31, 1989 - Sept. 16, 2020

QUEENSBURY - Bryan T. Philo, Jr., 31, of Queensbury, passed away unexpectedly at his mother's home on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.

He was born May 31, 1989 at Glens Falls Hospital and attended Queensbury High School.

Bryan began his work career at Podnorsky's Nursery and Landscaping in Queensbury before starting his own business in construction and landscaping, BTP Management. Most recently, he was employed as a foreman at APEX Solar, Roofing Division, in Queensbury.

He had many talents and was a jack-of-all-trades. Bryan enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting, and riding dirt bikes with Hailey on Sundays. He cherished his two boys and loved spending time with them, working on projects and especially their bike rides.

Left to mourn his passing are his wife, Samantha Philo (Keith Wilcox); his sons: Byran T. Philo III and Parker J. Philo; his companion, Nicki Burdick; her children: Mikayla, Hailey and Sarah; his step-grandchildren: Avery, Aubree and Jurnii; his mother, Kelly Ladd Normandin (Richard Mickel); his brother, Nicholas Ladd (Justine LeFebvre) and their daughter, Paislee. He is also survived by his maternal grandparents, Edward and Shirley Ladd; paternal grandparents, Robert and Alice Philo; his step-grandmother, Nancy Normandin; paternal great-grandmother, Elizabeth Vaughn; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

Funeral services will be held privately for the immediate family.

Family and friends may call Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home at 53 Quaker Road in Queensbury. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a maximum of 40 people are allowed in the building at one time. Masks are mandatory.

Those who wish may make donations in Bryan's memory to a fund set up for his boys, Bryan and Parker, in care of Hudson River Community Credit Union, 160 Broad Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801. Please make checks payable to Samantha Philo.

Online condolences may be made at sbfuneralhome.com.