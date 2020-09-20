John C. Torborg

Dec. 3, 1942 - Sept. 14, 2020

QUEENSBURY - John C. Torborg, 77, a resident of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at the Pines of Glens Falls.

He was born on Dec. 3, 1942 in Brooklyn and was the son of the late John and Doris (Jensen) Torborg.

Mr. Torborg retired after 25 years of dedicated service from Chase Manhattan Bank in New York City as a Hardware Planning Engineer, and also from the United States Air National Guard as a Master Sergeant, where he served his country for 28 years.

He helped with fundraising for the Sportsmen for Charity in Pawling, and was an member of the Camp Fire Club of America in Chappaqua.

Survivors include his wife, Rose (Ingoglia) Torborg of Queensbury; his two sons: Michael (Linda) Torborg of Milford, Pennsylvania and Vincent (Alicia) Torborg of Coventry, Rhode Island; his three grandchildren: Skyler, Kendall, Samantha and one great granddaughter, Victoria Rose. He is also survived by one brother, Steve (Pam) Torborg of Beaufort, South Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family, and there are no calling hours scheduled.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of one's choice.

For those who wish, a special remembrance may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home at 407 Bay Rd. in Queensbury.