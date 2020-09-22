Martin B. Keller

June 15, 1929 - Sept. 20, 2020

HUDSON FALLS - Martin B. Keller, of Lafayette Street, passed away Sunday morning, Sept. 20, 2020, at his home.

Martin was born on June 15, 1929, in Bern, Switzerland, and earned a B.S. Degree in Engineering in 1953 from the Institute of Technology in Biel.

Afterwards, Martin worked in the paper industry, advancing to various positions with a paper machinery builder in Germany. He moved to the United States in 1956.

Before joining the Sandy Hill Corp. in Hudson Falls in 1961 as project engineer, he completed a successful assignment as head of the design, construction, startup and initial operation of a carton and box manufacturing plant in Mexico City.

At Sandy Hill, Martin served in positions of increasing responsibility, including Chief Development Engineer, VP Development & Marketing, Senior VP and President of Sandy Hill International.

Martin was responsible for Sandy Hill's worldwide activities in the Wet Laid Nonwoven Industry and was the recipient of ten U.S. patents.

The Technical Association of the Pulp and Paper Industry recognized Martin's technical contributions to the industry and his work significantly advancing the wet laid process, awarding him its silver medal in 1986.

Martin also directed the design of the Sandy Hill manufactured glass mat machines, which proved to have a fundamental impact on the flooring and roofing industry worldwide.

Martin enjoyed reading, sailing and cooking. He spoke five languages and kept friendships in many countries. He retired from the Sandy Hill Corporation at 61.

Martin was a supportive and caring father, an enthusiastic Opa, and a passionate American citizen.

His survivors are his son, Peter B. Keller, Kensington, MD; his daughter-in-law, Deborah Billings; his beloved grandson, Daniel Martin Keller; his sister, Rita Jampen Keller in Switzerland; and his close friend and confidante, Ann Bergin.

The family would like to recognize the caring professionals at Hospice and Kim's Home Care.

Funeral arrangements will be at the pleasure of the family.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.