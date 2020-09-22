Janice Marie (Osier) Washburn

Oct. 14, 1967 - Sept. 18, 2020

HUDSON FALLS - Janice Marie (Osier) Washburn, 52, of Hudson Falls, passed away on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at her home peacefully with her family.

She was born on Oct. 14, 1967 in Saratoga Springs, the daughter of David and Marlene (Buttino) Osier. She grew up in South Glens Falls. Janice had worked for Stewarts Shops, Colvin Building and earlier years at the Glens Falls Civic Center. She loved life, music, concerts and spending time with her family. She always lit up a room with laughter and was quick and witty. Anyone who met her, loved her and she left behind great memories with many people. Janice wishes to be remembered not of how she passed away, but for the life she lived, the family she loved and the places and things that were dear to her. Everything about her was beautiful!

Janice was predeceased by her father, David Osier; brother-in-law, Anthony Ricciardelli; her best friend, Allen Ricciardelli; and brother-in-law, Kevin Washburn.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Washburn of Hudson Falls; son, Jeffrey Miller (Tasha Winchell) of Hudson Falls; son, Mark Miller (Holly Snow) of Gansevoort; daughter, Leanne (Miller) Elphage (Michael) of Hudson Falls; granddaughters: Emily Storms and Kylie Miller of Hudson Falls; grandson, David Miller of Hudson Falls; mother, Marlene Osier of Queensbury; sisters: Tracy (Osier) Langdon (Joseph) of South Glens Falls and Kimberly (Osier) Ricciardelli of Queensbury; brothers: Thomas Osier (Gloria) of South Glens Falls and David Osier (Rebecca) of Glens Falls; brother-in-laws: Jeffrey Washburn (Rhonda) of Florida, Brian Washburn (Michelle) of Queensbury, and Scott Mcintosh (Elizabeth) of Queensbury; sister-in-law, Teena Washburn of Colorado; mother-in-law, Norma Clear of Colorado; sister-in-laws: Georgianna Stark (Roy) of Colorado and Jackie Kelly of Hudson Falls; Janice also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins; including her aunt, Elaine (Buttino) Valetta of Rotterdam and uncle, Nicholas Buttino (Sandy) of South Glens Falls.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Cards and flowers may be sent to 2355 Burgoyne Ave, Apt#12, Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

Arrangements are under the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home in Queensbury.

To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.