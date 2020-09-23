Trish Taylor

May 26, 1965 - Sept. 21, 2020

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - Trish Taylor, nee Patricia Helen Dingman passed away Sept. 21, 2020. She was born on May 26, 1965, and given that her family was told not to expect her to live past her teens, earned her name - the Trishinator - by proving them wrong, living a fulfilling life and being an amazing person! Trish graduated from Corinth High School.

Trish married Kevin Willette, her soulmate and "Rock," 27 years ago and they enjoyed many activities together - bluegrass (listening and playing-Trish played the fiddle and bass and Kevin played everything else), gardening, the outdoors, photography, cruises, Las Vegas, sunset watching at the Oasis, dining at Chuy's and most of all their 5 doggie "children." Trish belonged to the Capital City Scribes calligraphy guild in Austin, Texas and held almost every position in the guild as well as conducting training for new members. Her patience and humor were instrumental in encouraging these new scribes to continue their practice. Trish was proficient in many of the calligraphy styles and loved making greeting cards and artwork for family and friends.

Trish received a double lung transplant in 2014 which gave her 6 more years of life and love. As noted by her husband, Kevin, on his Facebook page, "Those fabulous lungs worked perfectly, but the cancer was just overwhelming," and with the grace by which she lived, she chose to meet death in grace as well. In the words of her husband, "her 'disease to please' and unselfish gestures to put others first aside from her physical struggles has touched hundreds of lives during her time here on earth." This is especially true for her family and those who knew her well.

Trish is survived by her husband, Kevin Willette of Pflugerville, Texas; her mother, Anita Dingman (George); sister, Cynthia Labarge (Gerard) of Hadley; her cousin, and "sister from another mother," Caroline Wright (Bart) of Hawaii; her aunt, Lewellyne Blanchard of Utica; cousins: Heather Gardiner (Darin) and Avery Marshall (Jessica), Nancy Newbern of Queensbury and Lonnie Rumpf of Hadley; along with many nieces, nephews and extended family. She was predeceased by her father, Delmar Dingman; sister, Teresa; aunt, Carol Rumpf (Danny); and cousin, Danny Rumpf, Jr.

By her wishes, there will be no services. However, a memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Donations to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and/or signing up to be an Organ Donor would be a fitting tribute to her memory. "Trish challenges all of us to live like there is no tomorrow. Nothing on this earth is more valuable than time, use it wisely..."