Menu
Search
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Louis Joseph "L.J." Luciano III
1967 - 2020
BORN
1967
DIED
2020

Louis Joseph "L.J." Luciano, III

Sept. 29, 1967 - Sept. 21, 2020

SOUTH GLENS FALLS - Louis Joseph "L.J." Luciano, III, 52, passed away on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at the Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by his parents, following a long illness.

Born Sept. 29, 1967, in Glens Falls, he was the son of Patricia (Blinn) and Louis Luciano Jr.

L.J. graduated from South Glens Falls High School. Shortly after graduation, he discovered his talent with woodworking, which led to his employment at the WoodCarte in Queensbury. Many of his friends and relatives have furniture that he dedicated many hours perfecting for them. He was also employed by Finch Pruyn and Sandy Hill prior to his illness.

L.J. was an avid outdoorsman who was fond of motorized vehicles. His door was also open for everyone, and he will be greatly missed by friends and relatives from near and far.

L.J. was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Louis and Florence Luciano; his maternal grandparents, Morse and Elizabeth Blinn; his paternal aunt and uncle, Elizabeth and Peter Funicello; as well as his maternal aunts and uncles: Frank Simione, Harvey Comar, Carla Blinn, Roy Wicks, Peg Doyle, Bob Blinn, and Peter Blinn.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Pat and Louie Luciano of South Glens Falls; his son, Ryan Gregory; his daughter, Nicole Luciano; his grandson, Jaiden; his aunts and uncles: Lorraine and Ron Jarvis, Gail and Mike Simione, Judy Comar, Susan Simione, Penny and Jim Clary, Jean Wicks, Nancy and Elwyn Bates, and Florence Blinn; his cousins (with whom he was more like a sibling): Frankie and Denise Simione, and Michael Simione; as well as many friends.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

At Louis's request, there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at the Pine View Cemetery, 21 Quaker Rd. in Queensbury. Masks must be worn and social distancing is required.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in L.J.'s name can be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2 Pine West Plaza, Suite 204, Albany, NY 12205.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Post-Star on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Pine View Cemetery
21 Quaker Rd, Queensbury, New York
Funeral services provided by:
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
RIP Louie. You will not be forgotten :(
Ginger
September 24, 2020
Lj or big lou as I called him was a great friend in high school.Lj was a great friend and a great man You'll be missed buddy
David Copeland
September 23, 2020
Louie and Pat, I am so sorry for the loss of your son. Please know that my thoughts and prayers are being sent to you and your family. May he R.I.P.
Paulette Foote
September 23, 2020
To lou and pat are prayers are with you two and lj's family and loved ones. He loved to cook for friends and his family and i remember when my grandmother passed away lj and his mom pat came over with pasta and homemade sauce that lj made it was enough food for 3 days.He's on another journey with God and Jesus where we all will be in our faith and love for God and his son Jesus that died for our sins,God bless lj his parents,lou and pat and his family loved ones and everyone that knew lj knew he was a specail spirit that came from God and is with God now. Ecclesiastes chapter 12 verse 7 and the dust returns to the earth as it was,and the spirit returns to God who gave it.kjv bible. from ken d.,ken and coke and the williams family and keith (slick) and the debnam family from all of us we send our love to lj's parents lou and pat and family loved ones.
Kenneth Williams
Friend
September 23, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss Louis Pat and Family as well as Nicole and Ryan . I will always remember LJ in his younger years when he was healthy .
Carol Mead Gregory Towne
September 23, 2020