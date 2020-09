Dorothea J. Skellie

July 19, 1943 - Sept. 14, 2020

SERVICE INFORMATION UPDATED

FORT EDWARD - Dorothea J. Skellie, 77 who's calling hours were originally scheduled Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 were postponed and rescheduled for Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Singleton, Sullivan and Potter Funeral Home, at 407 Bay Rd. in Queensbury.

Just as before, due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 40 people at a time will be allowed in the building and masks are mandatory.