Charlotte E. Hrdlicka

July 16, 1924 - Sept. 22, 2020

CORINTH - Charlotte E. Hrdlicka, 96, a longtime resident of Hack Road, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at Elderwood Nursing Home in North Creek, following a long illness.

Born on July 16, 1924 in Corinth, she was the daughter of the late John and Celia (Barrass) Williams.

Charlotte attended Corinth High School.

She married Paul Hrdlicka on May 23, 1943 and the couple resided in Corinth for many years. He passed away April 4, 2017 following 73 years of marriage.

Charlotte enjoyed homemaking, gardening, feeding her chipmunks and loved her jelly donuts.

Besides her husband and her parents, she was also predeceased by one daughter, Patricia Shippee; one brother, Wilbur Williams; and two sisters-in-law, Minnie Williams and Diane Williams.

Survivors include one brother, Curtis Williams of Corinth; one sister, Sharon Gonyea of Queensbury; one grandson, Kevin Shippee (Shirley) of Corinth; her nieces and nephews, Joanne, Dale, Wayne, Brian, Chris, Claire, Carol, Cathy and Kelly, Dawn, Craig, Sherry and Bob; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

Services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 with the Rev. Dean Brown officiating at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc. at 7 Sherman Ave. in Corinth.

Friends may call from noon to 1 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Burial will be held at Corinth Rural Cemetery.

All visitors who enter the funeral home for calling hours or services are required to wear a mask.

The family wishes to thank her special friends and neighbors, Peter and Nancy Watts and Paul and Yvonne Lang and also the staff at Elderwood Nursing Home of North Creek for their kindness and compassionate care.

The family suggests that memorials take the form of donations to the Saratoga County Animal Shelter, 6010 County Farm Road, Ballston Spa, NY 12020 or the Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.