Joseph Luis Kercado SARATOGA SPRINGS - Joseph Luis Kercado passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at age 81, at his home. He was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico to Rafael and Angelina Kercado. Joseph spent his life working as an auto body repair specialist. He enjoyed woodworking and making custom furniture. He also enjoyed fishing. His favorite thing to do was spend time with his family. Joseph is predeceased by his beautiful wife, Marion and is by her side once again. Joseph is survived by his loving daughter, Debra Kercado-Rivers; her husband, Raymond and his beloved grandson, Joseph. His son-in-law, Raymond gave Joseph such devoted care right up until his passing. The family is eternally grateful for Ray's compassion. Joseph is also survived by a sister, Rachel (Daniel); and many nieces and nephews. At the family's request, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care at 402 Maple Avenue in Saratoga Springs. For online condolences, visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com .