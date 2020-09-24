Donna Marie (Lawrence) Schempp SOUTH GLENS FALLS - Donna Marie (Lawrence) Schempp, 68, of South Glens Falls, passed away on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital, due to complications from Parkinson's Disease. Born at Glens Falls Hospital on Sept. 9, 1952, she was the daughter of Donald and Phyllis (Havens) Lawrence. Donna graduated from South Glens Falls High School in 1970. She then attended cosmetology school in Utica and went on to work in several area salons until she opened "The Shop" in her home. Donna married William John Schempp on Sept. 15, 1973, at St. Michael the Archangel Church in South Glens Falls. Bill and Donna raised their family in South Glens Falls and have been proud supporters of the South Glens Falls Bulldogs sports programs, especially wrestling. Donna's pastimes included exercising, hiking, gardening, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was an avid gardener, with extensive day lily and perennial gardens. She worked for many years at Watkins Garden Center in Hudson Falls. Donna enjoyed many years as a fitness instructor, working at Gay Congdon's Fitness Firm in South Glens Falls. Donna and her family vacationed in Kennebunkport, Maine, for 47 years. They have enjoyed many good times at the ocean and Goose Rocks Beach. In addition to her parents, Donna was predeceased by her nephew, Caleb Lawrence; her mother-in-law, Elaine Schempp; and her brother-in-law, John Schempp. She is survived by her husband, Bill Schempp, of South Glens Falls; her children: Chris (Heidi) Schempp, of Indian Lake; Billy (Cheryl) Schempp, of South Glens Falls; and Megan (Ron) Pliscofsky, of South Glens Falls; her grandchildren: Julia Schempp, Marley Schempp, Lucy Pliscofsky, Alyssa Schempp, and Louden Schempp; her siblings: Bonnie (Brett Dufour) Lawrence, Peter (Valerie) Lawrence, Paul (Randi) Lawrence, Timmy (Stacy Johnson) Lawrence, and Matthew (Tamie Braley) Lawrence; her in-laws, Bob and Kate Knapp, and Mary Schempp; and several aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. At Donna's request there will be no calling hours. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Tower 2 and Tower 3 at Glens Falls Hospital, and especially to the security staff at the main entrance. Also, we would like to thank the considerate people at High Peaks Hospice, as well as a special thank you to Doctor Eric S. Molho, at the Movement and Disorder Center at Albany Med. Memorial donations in Donna's memory may be made to: High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY, 12801, or to: Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research c/o Team Fox Adirondacks, 5 Jerome Lane, South Glens Falls, NY, 12803.