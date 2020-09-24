Leona Mae Thompson June 8, 1934 - Sept. 22, 2020 GANSEVOORT - Leona Mae Thompson, 86, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by her family. Born on June 8, 1934, in Granville, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Edith (Mason) Stoddard. Leona attended Granville High School. In addition to working as a nurse's aide at numerous nursing homes and health care facilities, Leona worked at Glens Falls Hospital. She enjoyed dancing, listening to old country music, watching Lifetime and Hallmark movies, puzzles, using her iPad and looking at Facebook. Leona loved spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Leona was predeceased by her first husband, Nelson Moore, they were married on Dec. 31, 1950 and he passed away in 1985. She married her second husband, William Thompson on Oct. 31, 1980. They spent 16 years together until his passing in 1996. She was also predeceased by her son, David Joseph Thompson; her sister, Marie Shaw; and her brother, Carl Stoddard. Left to cherish her memory include her children, Patricia Greene Moore, Phyllis Burnham, Peggy Falkenbury and her significant other, Dennis Barden, Ricky Moore and his significant other, Sandy Quinn and Pamela Moore; her grandchildren, Shelley Jursza, Tammy (Calvin) Williams, Nichole Gaylord, Michael (Mercedes) Gaylord, Allan (Gina) Burnham, Wayne (Jessica) Burnham III, Tony Burnham, Shawn Burnham, Lucas Turner, Chad (Lindsay) Moore, Cole (Brittany) Moore, Brett Moore, Bryant Moore, Joshua (Kristina) Fish, Michael (Tiffany) Fish Jr., Adam Thompson, Daniel Thompson and Aleksander Thompson; 21 great-grandchildren; her daughter-in-law, Aleksandra Thompson; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends may call from noon to 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. Due to the state's regulations, we can only have 40 people or less in the funeral home at a time. We ask that you remain in your vehicle until you are directed in. Masks and social distancing are required. Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations in Leona's memory can be made to American Diabetes Association , 2 Pine West Plaza, Suite 204, Albany, NY 12205. To view Leona's Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com .