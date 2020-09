Clarenda "Claire" Washburn and Carol (Washburn) Barcomb LAKE LUZERNE- A Celebration of Life for both Clarenda "Claire" Washburn and Carol (Washburn) Barcomb, will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Corinth Rural Cemetery, Rt. 9N, Corinth, with the Rev. Dean Brown, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.