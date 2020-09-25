Richard "Dick" L. Hubbell

Dec. 6, 1936 - Sept. 22, 2020

QUEENSBURY - Richard "Dick" L. Hubbell, 83, of Ridge Road, passed away at Fort Hudson Nursing Center on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 after a long illness.

Born December 6, 1936, in Glens Falls, he was the son of Harry F. Hubbell and Lillian (Putnam).

Dick graduated from Lake George Central School in 1957. Later that year, he married Joyce O'Dell on November 23, at Lake George Methodist Church.

Dick was an automotive technician for many years. He owned and operated Hubbell's Texaco Station on Glen Street during the late 1960's before he moved his business to the corner of Bay Street and Quaker Road during the 1970's and 1980's. He also spent many years working at Wilhelm's before retirement.

Some of his enjoyments in life included spending time with his grandchildren, his love for the outdoors, camping in the summer months with his wife and friends, hunting in the fall, and his passion for gardening.

In addition to his parents, Dick was predeceased by twin grandsons, Matthew and Michael Hubbell, as well as siblings, Floyd, Marshall, and Ralph Clemens, and Loralaine Bushey.

Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 62 years, Joyce Hubbell; their son, Neal Hubbell and his companion, Holly Vaughn; grandchildren, Joshua, Kyle, and Nathan Hubbell; and great grandchildren, Myla Mitchell Hubbell and Luke Mitchell, all of Queensbury; also several nieces, nephews, and his little dog, Abby.

Calling hours will take place Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Patricia Girard officiating.

A graveside ceremony will follow at Seelye Cemetery in Queensbury.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Dr. Gara and Dr. Mason, and to all the staff at Fort Hudson Rehab Center for the care and support in his last months, with a special thank you also to Jean and Steve.

In loving memory of Mr. Hubbell, contributions may be made to C. R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital, 102 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801, or to Fort Hudson Nursing Center, 319 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.