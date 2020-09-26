Jon C. Hermey

Oct. 7, 1991 – Sept. 15, 2020

ABERDEEN, WA - Jon C. Hermey went into the loving arms of the Lord on September 15, 2020 at Grays Harbor Community Hospital.

Born on October 7, 1991. Jon graduated from Queensbury High School in 2011, where he played lacrosse and football. Jon was a very talented young man. Music was a passion of Jon's. At a young age he taught himself how to play many different instruments: the guitar, the bass guitar and keyboard. Jon would sit in his room listening to a song, teaching himself how to play it and within a day he would be able to play it. Jon enjoyed drawing and painting, but his one true passion was cooking. Culinary arts came naturally to Jon. While working at the Ocean Crest Resort in Moclips, WA, he had a recipe of Tomahawk Pork Chops with Bourbon Bacon Jam and Wine Poached Cranberries published in a cookbook.

Jon was predeceased by both his grandfathers: Richard White of Glens Falls, Dennis Hermey of Ocean Shores, WA and his grandmother, Susan Frost of Glens Falls.

He was survived by his mother and step-father, Rebecca and Brian Lounsbury of Queensbury; his father and step-mother, Jon and Amy Hermey of Auburn, IN. Leaving behind his son, Owen Hermey; his three loving brothers: Joseph, Caleb and Oliver Hermey; grandmother, Sandee Hermey of Ocean Shores, WA; special cousins: Hillary and Dan Smith of Hoquiam, WA and his girlfriend, Amber Clark of Copalis Beach, WA.

Jon's loved ones with be holding a celebration of life at his family's home in Queensbury. Information will be provided for the date and time on Facebook or please feel free to reach out to the family.