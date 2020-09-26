HUDSON FALLS –

Ronald C. Underwood, 70, of Hudson Falls, passed away on September 24, 2020 at Albany Medical Center.

Friends may call Monday, September 28, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street, in Hudson Falls.

A funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Steve Andrews, officiating.

Burial will follow the funeral service at Moss Street Cemetery in the town of Kingsbury.

Online condolence may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net

Full obituary will appear in Tuesday, September 29, 2020 edition of the Post Star.