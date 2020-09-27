Menu
James Arthur Sidusky

JAMES ARTHUR SIDUSKY - QUEENSBURY

James Arthur Sidusky, 76 passed away on Father's Day, Sunday, June 21, 2020. He passed due to a motorcycle accident. He suffered from a heart attack while on the bike.

Friends may call from 2 to 5pm on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To view James's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com

To honor Jim's love for motorcycles, the family asks that if you have a bike and would like to ride, please arrive at the Funeral Home at 11:00 AM on Monday, September 28, 2020. We will then head to National Cemetery and enjoy one last ride with Jim..

Services with military honors will be conducted at 12 noon, Monday, September 28, 2020 at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Duel Road, Schuylerville.

Memorial contributions can be made in Jim's name to Lake George EMS and or Lake George Fire Department.


Published by Post-Star on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
82 Broadway,, Fort Edward, New York
Sep
28
Service
11:00a.m.
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home,
My deepest sympathy Judy and family. Jim was such a nice and kind man. He will be forever missed. So glad you are slowly recovering Judy. It takes time.But your doing awesome.My thoughts and prayers with you always. d
Joan Perry
September 24, 2020
My fondest memory Judy.god bless you .my deepest symparhy to you and yours if you need me lol im almost there.how are you feeling?the last we talked you were doing pretty good.
Deborah charpentier
September 24, 2020