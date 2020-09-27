JAMES ARTHUR SIDUSKY - QUEENSBURY

James Arthur Sidusky, 76 passed away on Father's Day, Sunday, June 21, 2020. He passed due to a motorcycle accident. He suffered from a heart attack while on the bike.

Friends may call from 2 to 5pm on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To view James's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com

To honor Jim's love for motorcycles, the family asks that if you have a bike and would like to ride, please arrive at the Funeral Home at 11:00 AM on Monday, September 28, 2020. We will then head to National Cemetery and enjoy one last ride with Jim..

Services with military honors will be conducted at 12 noon, Monday, September 28, 2020 at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Duel Road, Schuylerville.

Memorial contributions can be made in Jim's name to Lake George EMS and or Lake George Fire Department.