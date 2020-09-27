Menu
Leona Mae Thompson

LEONA MAE THOMPSON

GANSEVOORT - Leona Mae Thompson, 86, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by her family.

Friends may call from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Due to the states regulations we can only have 40 people or less in the funeral home at a time. We ask that you remain in your vehicle until you are directed in. Masks and social distancing are required.

Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Leona's memory can be made to American Diabetes Association, 2 Pine West Plaza, Suite 204, Albany, NY 12205.

To view Leona's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Calling hours
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803
GUEST BOOK
a loved one
September 24, 2020
With a very sad heart, sending each of you my love and prayers on the loss of this sweet woman. Timing is everything so glad I was able to sit and chat with her a few weeks ago. I loved her and her family dearly....she was one of our brave heroes. So sorry to lose her, but she has joined a new life free of pain and much deserved rest. Will miss you and keep you in my heart, lovie
Pam CASSCLES
September 24, 2020
Patty
September 24, 2020
Patty
September 24, 2020
Forever with me
Patty
September 24, 2020