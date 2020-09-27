William Houston Holl, Jr.

QUEENSBURY - The family of William Houston Holl, Jr., announces with great sadness his peaceful passing in the early hours of September 17, 2020, in the comfort of his home on Bonner Drive in Queensbury with his beloved wife, Phyllis Kay Gardner Holl and beloved sons, Thomas Houston Holl and Douglas Lee Holl, by his side. William at nearly 83 years of age, and Phyllis were married for 59 ½ years and enjoyed a happy life until heart and vascular disease claimed him.

William, Jr. was the son of the late William Houston Holl, Sr. and Verna L. Muir Holl. He began life in Wallingford, PA, on October 11, 1937. When the family moved to Fulton, NY, Bill attended and graduated from Fulton High School. He then entered and graduated from the New York State University of Canton, NY in 1960. That summer with his parents now living in Milford, NJ, he returned home and became friends with the owner of Cascade Lodge across the river in Bucks County where he would sometimes tend bar. Bill met the love of his life when one evening in October she and co-workers arrived to plan a Christmas party. He asked to buy her a drink and then a dance and the rest is history. They married the following spring in April and within three months, the US Army Draft came calling for Bill to report in August to Camp Drum at Canton, NY. Bill spent the first year at Fort Dix, NJ, Fort Eustis, VA, and then Fort Benning, GA. In July of 1962, one month before his first son was to be born, he was sent to Korea for one year. His wife, Phyllis resided with Bill's parents who were now living in Queensbury while he was gone.

Once the family was back together, they moved to Fort Edward, NY, and lived there nearly ten years, before moving to Queensbury, NY, where they have resided for 47 years. He worked for his father at Patrician Paper Mill in South Glens Falls in sales and then Mobil Oil Corp. as a dealer sales rep in the Warren County area and North to Plattsburgh. When the opportunity came and a new gas station was proposed at Exit 20 of the Northway, Bill was ready to call it his own. The young family soon learned there are a lot of hours in running your own business. A few years later, he found employment with Carswell Motors Truck Center and eventually was appointed General Manager. In 1983, he moved to Queensbury Motors to oversee the new GMC Truck Division and eventually became General Manager of Queensbury Motors in 1986. Before retirement, he worked several years beginning in 2000 for Vermeer Sales at Castleton, NY, as Sales Manager of all their branches and retired in 2005.

Bill enjoyed classic cars and had many of them including a 1957 Chevy, a 1959 T-Bird, a 1961 red Chevy Impala, and his pride and joy, the 1964 white Corvette. Bill and his family enjoyed boating and spent many summers on Lake George together. He taught the boys snowmobiling and there were many family trips on the trails near home. Bill joined the Masonic Lodge in the 1960's in Fort Edward and became a thirty-second-degree Mason and then a Shriner in 1975. He was a member and president of the Gasoline Retailors in the 1970's. He was a member of the Lake George Kiwanis and held several offices including president.

Bill is survived by his wife, Phyllis; his middle son, Thomas Houston; and youngest son, Douglas Lee and his wife, Heather Glenn Holl and their children, Alexander G. Holl and Kinsley G. Holl. Also, two adult granddaughters, the children of our beloved eldest son, William John Holl who passed in April of this year. Bill was also predeceased by his parents and sister, Janet L. Holl Hawley and her husband, Robert W. Hawley of Phoenix, NY. Bill leaves a sister-in-law, Susan J. Gardner Mahoski of Bath, PA, a brother-in-law, Kenneth Mahoski of Auburn, NY; and several nieces and nephews and his good friend, Sherm.

Our family wishes to extend sincere thanks to all those who assisted in Bill's care over the past years including Saratoga Hospital, Warren County Health Services, Dr. Robert Reeves at Irongate Center, Glens Falls and High Peaks Hospice.

Burial of the cremains in Pine View Cemetery for both William Houston with military honors and his elder son, William John, will be at the convenience of the family.

Donations may be made to the charities of one's choice.

