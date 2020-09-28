Sharon and I took piano lessons from Virginia Murray at the Williams home in Hudson Falls. Sharon inspired me to keep practicing as I loved to hear her play before my lesson, So sorry for this family's loss. Rest in Peace Sharon. You were a wonderful gal. Thank you for helping my Sister-in-law Rita when she was indeed in much danger of losing her life from the coyote attack. You will always be remembered.

Elaine Sweenor September 26, 2020