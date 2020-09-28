Menu
Sharon Williams Ruggi

SHARON WILLIAMS RUGGI

HUDSON FALLS - Sharon Williams Ruggi, 74, passed away September 25, 2020 after a five-year battle with cancer.

A private funeral mass will be celebrated at the family's convenience.

A special thank you to Dr. Stoutenburg and the nursing staff at Glens Falls Hospital on tower 2. Donations may be made to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center c/o Glens Falls Hospital, 126 South Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.To view Sharon's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828
Funeral services provided by:
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
So sorry to hear the news. We enjoyed dancing with you at Single Squares and Merry Mohicans. Sympathy to you Ennio and your family.
Theresa Milo
September 27, 2020
We send our sympathy to you and your family Ennio. We learned to enjoy square dancing so much because of meeting such wonderful people like you and Sharon. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Keith & Kathy Stark
September 27, 2020
So sad to see this Sharon was a good friend to my parents d My condolences to the family
Rebecca Trombley
September 26, 2020
Ennio and family, Sorry for your loss, we enjoyed talking to you both at the square dances She will be missed! =O<ü=O<ü
Herb & Mary Adamson
September 26, 2020
Sharon and I took piano lessons from Virginia Murray at the Williams home in Hudson Falls. Sharon inspired me to keep practicing as I loved to hear her play before my lesson, So sorry for this family's loss. Rest in Peace Sharon. You were a wonderful gal. Thank you for helping my Sister-in-law Rita when she was indeed in much danger of losing her life from the coyote attack. You will always be remembered.
Elaine Sweenor
September 26, 2020