Abby Christine Brewer

Dec. 24, 1992 - Aug. 11, 2020

WATERFORD - Our beloved Abby Christine Brewer, 27, passed away Aug. 11, 2020 after fighting a courageous battle with her mental health and substance use disorder.

She was born Dec. 24, 1992 at Saratoga Hospital and grew up in Mechanicville. She graduated with honors from Watervliet High School in 2011. Abby was feisty, outspoken, quick witted, very artistic and a wonderful poet. Her amazing sense of humor and beautiful smile could light up any room. Abby wanted to live life to its fullest potential. We wish she recognized the strength and beauty everyone else saw in her.

Abby is survived by her cherished son, Axel; her mother, Kathy Brewer of Waterford; her father, Todd and stepmom, Jaimie Brewer, of Florida; her siblings, Sarah, Ben, Isabella and Luca; her maternal grandparents, Josette Pinsonneault and Robert and Adele Kraszewski Sr.; her paternal grandparents, Stella and Anthony Wallaitis along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Family and friends are invited to attend a service of remembrance at 1 p.m. on Saturday Aug. 29 at the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St., Waterford. Calling hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Masks will be required and social distancing and occupancy regulations will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Abby's name and memory to St. Luke's Recovery Resource Center, 40 McBride Road, Mechanicville, NY 12118 or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 950 New Loudon Road, #330, Latham, NY 12110.

