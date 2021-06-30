Menu
Abigail "Abby" Evans
1994 - 2021
BORN
1994
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home
407 Bay Road
Queensbury, NY

Abigail "Abby" Evans

June 16, 1994 - June 26, 2021

CLEVERDALE - Abigail "Abby" Evans, 27, of Cleverdale, New York passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021 peacefully at home. The daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Robert and Cheryl Evans was born at Glens Falls Hospital on June 16th, 1994.

Abby was a loving and compassionate person who loved making others laugh. Whether she was dancing to get on the Jumbotron at an Adirondack Hockey game, quoting her favorite Adam Sandler movies, swimming in the lake or beating her family at board games, Abby always was making sure everyone around her was having fun.

Abby was a beloved daughter, sister and aunt who is survived by both her parents Dr. and Mrs. Robert & Cheryl Evans; her sisters: Dr. Anne Evans and Sgt. Maj. Christopher Thomas, Drs. Erin and Grant Oakley, Mrs. and Mr. Emily NP and Andrew PA-C Paszko; her niece and godchild Charlotte Paszko; and Tony her dog.

Abby shared a special bond with her dad and the duo could always be found either playing mini golf, walking to Stewarts for an ice coffee, hiking the Adirondacks, or sharing a plate of chicken wings. Abby's mom was her biggest advocate and supporter throughout her education and healthcare journey who also created a life of fun and adventure to match Abby's personality.

Abby's sisters admired her resilience, empathy towards those in need of a friend, and passion to do the right thing, which inspired them to find careers where they could also help others. Her happiest moments were spending "sister time", having impromptu dance parties and swimming in Lake Placid.

Abby had suffered from epilepsy since age 10 and was battling autoimmune encephalitis over the last few years. The family would like to thank the many doctors, nurses, administrators, and staff who were committed to doing their best despite the difficult odds. They would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Richard Jackson, Dr. Richard Simmons, Dr. Thomas Coppens, Dr. Sean Bain and Dr. Gary Volkell who provided exceptional care. The family thanks Abby's caretakers and friends Elizabeth Rogers and Christina Hermance, who quickly became a part of the family while embracing Abby with love and respect. They also thank the Harrisena Church community for their endless thoughts and prayers.

The youngest of four girls, Abby was the brightest. She was a graduate of St. Mary's-St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School, Brehm Preparatory School and Landmark College. She was the star of the school plays and student athlete who aided her Adirondack Northstars Hockey team in claiming the New York State Championships.

The family will be celebrating Abby's life in a private ceremony. In typical Abby nature, we know she would ask that we all remember her by having a big dance party and then jumping in the lake fully clothed. Remember Abby as a joyful spirit singing "Hakuna Matata", because "it means no worries for the rest of our days".

For those who wish, on line condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd, Queensbury, NY.


Published by Post-Star on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
75 Entries
Our sincere condolences Dr. Evans and Family! We are thinking of you at this time. The Lemery Family
The Lemery Family
Other
July 14, 2021
Dear Bob & Cheryl, I am so very heartbroken and sad to learn of this great loss of you wonderful Abby. Right now it is hard to find words to comfort you and your family, but please know you are in our hearts and prayers. Abby was such a wonderful young lady. I certainly enjoyed getting to know her. I will reach out soon. My God help you heal. Lynn
Lynn and Jim Horn
Friend
July 14, 2021
Cheryl Moore and Bob Ohanesian
July 14, 2021
Words fail, and it has taken weeks for us as parents ourselves to find words to convey our own sadness of the loss of Abby and the sunshine of her smile. Our heartfelt caring and wishes for solace continue for our neighbors Bob and Cheryl, and for all the bereaved family.
Rosemary and Frank Pusateri
Other
July 13, 2021
Nancy Russell and children
July 10, 2021
Dr. Bob , Cheryl and family. We are thinking of all of you at this time. We hope the fond memories you all have and the stories you share will sustain you through this difficult time. Our prayers are with you.
Mark and Pennie Kelly
July 8, 2021
Michael Henehan Barbara Peters
July 6, 2021
My sincerest condolences to Dr. Bob and his wife and Dr. Anne and her sisters. I understand the deep loss of losing a sister as well as a daughter and know that the love you have for each other and wonderful memories of Abby will carry you through this difficult time.
Tina Pronto
July 3, 2021
I am heartbroken and sad to hear about the passing of Abby. She was an amazing friend and the best prom date ever. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Austin Wielansky
July 3, 2021
There are no words I could possibly say to express my sorrow for you. I want to let you know you are in our thoughts and prayers every day.
Diane Demetriou
July 3, 2021
Dr Evans an family-I am sorry about Abby my prayers go to you an your family.
DEBBIE ROBERTS
Friend
July 3, 2021
My heart is so very saddened to learn of Abby's passing. I remember Abby and her sisters as very young children, while being employed by Dr. Evan's. My sincerest condolences on the loss of your beautiful daughter, sister, and Aunt. Sending love and prayers to you all
Anne Rehm
July 3, 2021
Bob & Family - so sorry to hear about Abby. Hopefully the fond memories you have of her will carry you through this tough time.
Doug & Jane Fiore
July 3, 2021
Dr Evans and family. I am so sorry for your loss. Sincerely, Richard Bleibtrey
Richard J Bleibtrey
Other
July 2, 2021
Linda and Bill Curran
July 2, 2021
Bob & Cheryl, please know that you and the family are in my thoughts and prayers! Such a hard loss for the family, but she will always be with you in your hearts and memories! Sending hugs!!
Ron Ristau
July 2, 2021
Don Henn
July 2, 2021
Cynthia Weintraub
July 2, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Linda and Bill Curran
July 2, 2021
So very sorry for your loss, Abby is gone way to soon but always remembered
Connie Rawlins
July 2, 2021
Barbara Duarte, Brehm
July 1, 2021
Bob, Cheryl, Emily and family, Abby brought tremendous love and light into this world through that infectious smile on and off the ice! We are better for having known her. We extend our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to you all. Please know we are thinking of you and wishing you peace.
Jeff and Liz Mancini
July 1, 2021
I do not know Abigail but I know Dr. Anne and Dr. Evans and my heart goes out to the whole family and friends. Love and prayers
Darlene
Family
July 1, 2021
Dr Bob, Cheryl and family, so sorry for your loss! My heart goes out to all of you!! Abby was a special young lady that will greatly be missed!!
Nikki Catone
July 1, 2021
Nothing said will ever heal the pain you're all going through, just know even though I was never close with the younger evans girls I remember the wonderful girls I grew up with and remember you all fondly, the whole family! My thoughts and prayers are with you all in this difficult time. Sending love and healing to you all.
Jacqueline Greco
School
July 1, 2021
To the Evans family, We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this time.
Dick and Sandi Cantz
July 1, 2021
Bob and Cheryl, my heart goes out to you and your family You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Linda Sugent
July 1, 2021
We are devastated by this tragic news. We lost a very bright light. Wishing your sweet family peace, love, and healing as you bear the unbearable. Hakuna Matata, dearest Abby! We dedicate this song to you forever more. What was once enjoyed and deeply loved, we can never lose.
The Ross Family
July 1, 2021
Patty Ellement
July 1, 2021
Cheryl, My thoughts and prayers continue to be with you, Bob and the girls. Abby seemed like an absolute joy and I'm so very sorry for your loss.
Sue Jackson (Moore)
Other
July 1, 2021
Dr. Evans and family, our deepest sympathy on the loss of your daughter/sister. Love and prayers during this difficult time. The Carayiannis family, Gus, Rose, Katina and Emily
Rose& Gus Carayiannis
July 1, 2021
So very sorry to hear of Abby´s passing. She was such a sweet girl. Sending my deepest condolences during this unimaginable time.
Bernadette Bechard
July 1, 2021
My heartfelt sympathy for your loss. I lost a brother at a young age, so I can fully empathize with you. Lean on your faith.
Maureen DuFour
Other
July 1, 2021
My heart breaks for the entire Evans family that I have known and worked with for so many years. Sending prayers for healing a great loss to your family Dr. and Mrs. Robert Evans. You were there for my family many years ago when we needed comfort. My God reach out and embrace and comfort all at this time. God speed ABBY, fly high as you take you journey.
Gordon Hadsell
July 1, 2021
Our most sincere sympathies to the Evans family on the loss of sweet Abby. We will miss seeing her smiling face on the point and her infectious enthusiasm at the Y. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Kathy & John Tarrant
July 1, 2021
Words cannot express your broken hearts and the deep sadness you feel. Our thoughts and prayers reach out to you and your family. May peace and comfort come to you in knowing that others care. In deepest sympathy.
Mike and Valerie Church
Family
July 1, 2021
So very sorry to hear of the loss of your daughter and sister, Abigail (Abby). Such a lovely young lady lost much to soon. Be at peace. Sending my heartfelt love and hugs Dr. Bob, Dr. Anne and family.
Barbara Baggetta
July 1, 2021
Our deepest Sympathy to you and your family.
Ed & Pat Pratt
July 1, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the Evans family. She was such a joy and breath of fresh air every time she came into the office with her big smile.
Rayanne Frasier
Work
July 1, 2021
Sending heartfelt condolences to the entire Evans Family in this time of sadness. It is never easy losing one of our children. I only had met Abby a couple of times in the office, and once at Civic Center hockey game. But she was full of life and lived life to the fullest. That's all we can ever ask. Thoughts and prayers.
Tammy Eagan Angus and family
Work
July 1, 2021
Our deepest sympathies to Dr. and Mrs. Evan´s and the entire family. No doubt your Abby has gained angel wings.
Kim Krug and Family
July 1, 2021
Sending your entire family love and hugs at this difficult time. We are heartbroken for all of you. We will always remember Abby with her spunky personality and sweet smile.
The Perketts
July 1, 2021
Our deepest sympathies go out to the entire Evan´s family for their loss. You are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Chad and Kelly MacNaughton
June 30, 2021
My prayers, thoughts and love are going your way. We are so sorry for your loss and can only imagine the pain you are all going through. Please remember we all want quantity .. but what really matters is the quality.. and you all gave her the best quality to cherish forever. Love and Hugs going your way.
Shirley and Wayne Farmer
Other
June 30, 2021
My deepest sympathy to entire Evans family.
Victoria VanScoy-McAllister
Other
June 30, 2021
I am truly saddened to hear of Abby's passing. She was a lovely and vibrant young lady I will always remember with fondness. My sincere condolences to the family.
Michael Bradley Sims
School
June 30, 2021
Bob, Cheryl and family, our deepest condolences to all of you. We will always remember Abby for her great attitude and beautiful smile. No matter when or where, she would always say hi and smile. Thinking of you all during this difficult time.
Tim and Joanne Cooper
Other
June 30, 2021
She was simply amazing. We will never forget her courageous spirit and the joy she exuded. Gabby loved her so much. We all did. Cheryl and Bob, we are sending you and your extraordinary family so much love and peace during this unimaginable time. Rest In Peace beautiful girl.
Ramah and Chris Hackett
June 30, 2021
We would like to Send our deepest condolences To Dr Evans, keeping you and your Family in our thoughts and prayers; may Abby RIP
The James Fisher Family
Other
June 30, 2021
We are so sorry for your terrible loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Doug and Sue Helffrich
June 30, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers go to the entire Evans family.
Peggy falkenbury
Other
June 30, 2021
Evans family, so sorry to hear of the loss of Abby. Its been awhile,but remember her like it was yesterday. Always respectful and may not have been the biggest on the ice, but always played BIG..... RIP Abby
Jeff and Liz Mancini
Other
June 30, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Our hearts go out to you and your family. God bless you and your family.
Rosemary, Tom and Kelsey Alfonso
June 30, 2021
We are so sorry for the loss of your daughter, our hearts and prayers go out to you and your wife and your dauthers..God Bless you Dr Evans...
Margo and Roger Guglielmo
Other
June 30, 2021
So sorry to read about Abby´s passing, your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Kate Meath
June 30, 2021
We are so heartbroken by this sad news of Abby´s passing. Sending much love to your family at this difficult time. ALL THE MAZZAS
Debbie and Jim Mazza
June 30, 2021
John and Colleen Skinner
June 30, 2021
Dr. Evans and family - Sending so much love to you and your family. You will be in my prayers. So sorry for your loss.
Kelly (Robinson) Porreca
Other
June 30, 2021
Dear Cheryl and the entire Evans family, In times like these, words couldn´t possibly be enough. But I wanted you to know I´m thinking of you and holding you in my heart during this sad time. With deepest sympathy, Ann Lajoie.
Ann Lajoie
Other
June 30, 2021
My heart is broken for your family but especially for Abby. She deserved to enjoy life much longer on this earth. I will never forget the two years I spent with her at LGHS. I will never forget her enthusiasm for being right in the middle of life and, fun, achieving at the highest level and being included in everything!!! Prayers and positive thoughts for peace and healing.
Janine Edwards
June 30, 2021
What a beautiful lady Abby was and she was loved, by many. She left a legacy of love and kindness for us all to continue everyday we walk on this earth. She will be missed by her beautiful family that was always by her side. RIP Abby
colleen skinner
Friend
June 30, 2021
While I only met Abby a few times, her bright smile stood out in a family of nice people. My condolences especially to Bob, her father and my friend. I cannot imagine the grief.
Dan Larson
June 30, 2021
We are beyond sad to hear of Abby's passing...She will always be remembered for her spunk and zest for life ...sending the Evans family our deepest sympathy at the loss of someone so special...
The Brochu Family
June 30, 2021
Our thoughts and Prays to her Family
Mary-Kay Jeff Kill
June 30, 2021
Dear Evans Family, I was so sorry to hear of Abby´s passing. I am grateful that I got to meet you all. You all taught me so much and helped me to become a better doctor. You have my deepest condolences and I will be thinking of you during this time. Best, Gary Volkell
Gary Volkell
Friend
June 30, 2021
The Munoff family sends all of their thoughts & prayers to the Evans family on the loss of their daughter Abbey. Her spirit will live forever
Frank Munoff
Friend
June 30, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. God bless each and every one of you
Eleanor LaFreniere
Other
June 30, 2021
Rob, Nick & Amanda Kladis
June 30, 2021
No words can ever express how we feel. She was such a great girl. We will surely miss her.
Angela and Bob Kladis
Family
June 30, 2021
Jeanie Malone
June 30, 2021
To the entire Evans family: We remember Abby for her kindness and spunk as a student at SMSA. We extend our condolences to all of you through this very difficult time.
Meg & George Hagerty
School
June 30, 2021
The Olsen's
June 30, 2021
RIP SWEET ABBY
The Cowles Family
Friend
June 30, 2021
We love you guys.
Knapps
June 30, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the Evan's family.
June Woodard
June 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 75 of 75 results