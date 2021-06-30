Abigail "Abby" Evans

June 16, 1994 - June 26, 2021

CLEVERDALE - Abigail "Abby" Evans, 27, of Cleverdale, New York passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021 peacefully at home. The daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Robert and Cheryl Evans was born at Glens Falls Hospital on June 16th, 1994.

Abby was a loving and compassionate person who loved making others laugh. Whether she was dancing to get on the Jumbotron at an Adirondack Hockey game, quoting her favorite Adam Sandler movies, swimming in the lake or beating her family at board games, Abby always was making sure everyone around her was having fun.

Abby was a beloved daughter, sister and aunt who is survived by both her parents Dr. and Mrs. Robert & Cheryl Evans; her sisters: Dr. Anne Evans and Sgt. Maj. Christopher Thomas, Drs. Erin and Grant Oakley, Mrs. and Mr. Emily NP and Andrew PA-C Paszko; her niece and godchild Charlotte Paszko; and Tony her dog.

Abby shared a special bond with her dad and the duo could always be found either playing mini golf, walking to Stewarts for an ice coffee, hiking the Adirondacks, or sharing a plate of chicken wings. Abby's mom was her biggest advocate and supporter throughout her education and healthcare journey who also created a life of fun and adventure to match Abby's personality.

Abby's sisters admired her resilience, empathy towards those in need of a friend, and passion to do the right thing, which inspired them to find careers where they could also help others. Her happiest moments were spending "sister time", having impromptu dance parties and swimming in Lake Placid.

Abby had suffered from epilepsy since age 10 and was battling autoimmune encephalitis over the last few years. The family would like to thank the many doctors, nurses, administrators, and staff who were committed to doing their best despite the difficult odds. They would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Richard Jackson, Dr. Richard Simmons, Dr. Thomas Coppens, Dr. Sean Bain and Dr. Gary Volkell who provided exceptional care. The family thanks Abby's caretakers and friends Elizabeth Rogers and Christina Hermance, who quickly became a part of the family while embracing Abby with love and respect. They also thank the Harrisena Church community for their endless thoughts and prayers.

The youngest of four girls, Abby was the brightest. She was a graduate of St. Mary's-St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School, Brehm Preparatory School and Landmark College. She was the star of the school plays and student athlete who aided her Adirondack Northstars Hockey team in claiming the New York State Championships.

The family will be celebrating Abby's life in a private ceremony. In typical Abby nature, we know she would ask that we all remember her by having a big dance party and then jumping in the lake fully clothed. Remember Abby as a joyful spirit singing "Hakuna Matata", because "it means no worries for the rest of our days".

