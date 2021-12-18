Menu
Adam Nicholas Sweeney
2003 - 2021
BORN
2003
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home
407 Bay Road
Queensbury, NY

Adam Nicholas Sweeney

Dec. 10, 2003 - Dec. 15, 2021

QUEENSBURY - Adam Nicholas Sweeney, 18, of Queensbury passed Wednesday, December 15, 2021 with his mom and dad at his side.

He was born December 10, 2003 in Glens Falls, the son of Adam F. and Amanda (Bishop) Sweeney.

Adam attended Queensbury School District and was proud to be a Spartan. As a Senior, he looked forward to being part of the graduating Class of 2022. Adam loved being at school and all his teachers especially, Mrs. Higley, Mrs. Vaughn, Mrs. Bauer, Mr. Dean, Coach Jones, Mrs. Thompson and Officer Carpenter.

He enjoyed being part of the Best Buddies Club and playing Unified Basketball. He participated in the Career Pathway Program thru school and he enjoyed helping at the gym in Mt. Royal Plaza and the Honey-Do-Man Shop and delivering Meals On Wheels.

In the summer, Adam loved playing corn hole, basketball in his yard, swimming, riding his bike and entertaining the neighbors with his dancing, singing and wrestling moves. He also enjoyed bowling, dirt track racing, apple picking, all his cats, dogs, and the singing deer at his grandparents' house. He adored his great uncle Todd Kelley, and spending time with him. He was an avid fan of NASCAR, the Dallas Cowboys and loved wrestling, especially WWE.

Adam loved life and lived it to the fullest. He remembered everything and everyone he met. He was a friend to all and touched the hearts of everyone he met.

His paternal and maternal great-grandparents and his cherished four-legged companion, Angel predeceased him.

He is survived by his loving parents, Adam and Amanda of Queensbury; his beloved siblings: Aleasia, Ashlynn and Aleck Sweeney all of Queensbury; his grandparents: Charlotte and Rollin Bishop of Brattleboro, VT, and Raymond and Vicki Sweeney of Glens Falls; his aunts and uncles: Kim Tracey, Karen (Jay) Kendrick, Jennifer (Chuck) Colvin, Joyce Baker, Lenny Bishop, and Matt (Lori) Bishop, He also is survived by numerous cousins and friends, all who loved him dearly.

Calling hours for family and friends will be held 4:00–7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at the funeral home.

Donations may be made in Adam's honor to Special Olympics New York, 94 New Karner Road, Suite 208, Albany, NY 12203.

For those who wish, online condolences may be made by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home
407 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY
Dec
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home
407 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
11 Entries
I'm so sorry for your loss he was Jasmine's bestfriend and a sweet boy. She was so happy to see him everyday. He looked forward to seeing her. Our condolences love and prayers
Amanda
School
December 30, 2021
Cousin of Adams, he's was a very bright young man whom I know could go far. He was very kind,and loveable person. Was very good at finding four leaf clovers.very lucky Indeed.he will be missed dearly. He's know in Jesus 's arms Soar with the angels Adam.
Paula Howe
Family
December 29, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Oliver Winney
Friend
December 20, 2021
You all are in our thoughts during this incredibly sad and tough time. Big hugs
Stephen and Chery LaFlam
Other
December 20, 2021
Love From the McWain Family ..
December 19, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. He was friends with everyone, and was loved by all who knew him.. A genuine Sweet and Lovable Person .. ( I am Courtney D. Grandma )
Arlene McWain
Friend
December 19, 2021
Adam was my friend and i was heartbroken to hear i wouldn't get to see him and hang out again we both loved wwe and talking about it Adam I'll miss you and you'll always be with me
Dakota Benson
Friend
December 19, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss.. adam was such a sweet kid.. praying for all.
Destiny B.
December 18, 2021
So sorry to hear of the passing of your sweet boy. Prayers and sympathy for your family.
Aunt Nancy Slauenwhite
December 18, 2021
The QHS Special Ed aides
December 18, 2021
I am so very sorry for your loss. I was Adam´s bus aide for Queensbury School. You had an amazing son. He taught me all about wrestling. I loved to watch him and his friends play with all his wrestling figures. His Contagious smile and wave will be greatly missed. Once again my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Pennie Bennett
School
December 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results