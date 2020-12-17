Agnes "Ag" Gonzales

Nov. 18, 1957 - Dec. 14, 2020

GLENS FALLS – Agnes "Ag" Gonzales, 63, of Glens Falls, went into the arms of the Lord on Monday, December 14, 2020 at her home. Born on November 18, 1957 in Glens Falls she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Joyce (Whiting) Smith.

On August 15, 1993, she married Jim Gonzales in Glens Falls. Ag was a loving wife to Jim for 27 years. She was an active lady who enjoyed bowling with her friends and crocheting beautiful pieces for her family. Ag loved listening to Elvis' music and watching the Buffalo Bills, especially this year!

The center of her world was being surrounded by her grandchildren. She helped out any way she could, as no child or grandchild went without. Ag was so proud of her children and grandchildren. She loved her chihuahua, Elvis and Sassy.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Peggy (Smith) Billings and her brother, Jeff Smith.

Survivors include her husband, Jim Gonzales; her children: Rosemarie Stone and her late husband, Jonathan Stone, Christy Howk and her husband, Nick, Terry Hammond and his fiance, Elizabeth Rivett, Walter Labarge and his wife, Michelle, Richard Labarge and David O'Hara; her grandchildren: Jonathan Stone, Jr., Jacob Stone, Riley Stone, Hunter Gray, Liam Gray, Cecilla Hammond and Leo O'Hara; her sister, Joyce Boshane and her husband, the late Jerry Boshane; her brothers: Michael Smith and his wife, Tammy, Richard "Moe" Smith and his wife, Jessica and Art Smith and his late wife, Sheila; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friend may call on Monday, December 21, 2020 at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls from 3 to 5 p.m. Due to the pandemic, face masks and social distancing is required.

Graveside Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Glens Falls "Bay Street" Cemetery in Glens Falls, if the cemetery is still open due to the storm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to St. Jude Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.