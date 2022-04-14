Augustus "Gus" Breault, Jr.

July 26, 1938 - April 9, 2022

WHITEHALL - Gus Breault, Jr. of Whitehall, passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022 after a short illness at UVM Medical Center in Burlington, VT surrounded by his family.

Born July 26, 1938 in Granville, NY he was the son of the late Gus and Agnes (Ketchum) Breault.

On February 1, 1957, Gus enlisted in the US Air Force and proudly served his country. While working as a Foreman at EB Metal, Gus and his father started Gus Breault Well Drilling. Through hard work and perseverance, he was able to become a self-employed business owner and continued to do so for over 40 years.

Gus was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He worked to hunt. In doing so, he was able to fulfill his dreams of hunting all over North America and proudly displayed his trophies. He was also an avid fan of football, boxing (boxed in the military) and NASCAR. He even took NASCAR driver Martin Truex, Jr. hunting on his property in Alabama.

In 1966, Gus married Eileen Redmond. Together they had two children, Kimberly (Fred) Gonyea and Gus (Jody) Breault both from Whitehall, NY. Gus cherished his grandchildren and was proudest to be called Papa by: Courtney (Josh) Rubrecht, Travis (Katie) Gonyea and Annon Breault. He adored his great-grandchildren: Elijah, Libby Rubrecht and Everett Gonyea.

Gus was very lucky to have some special people in his life. His nephew, Keith Redmond and wife Michele; and their children Matthew and Meghan who were always there for him. As well as, Wyman "Keith" and Penny Whiting, whom he talked to everyday. Gus knew many people and left a lasting impression on everyone he met.

Gus is predeceased by his parents and his brother Cpl. Roderick Breault, USMC who was KIA in Vietnam. He is survived by one brother, Raymond (Olive) Breault, of Virginia Beach, VA; and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call from 12:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY. A prayer service will immediately follow calling hours. A military graveside burial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org.

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.