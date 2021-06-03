Alan William Ringer

June 13, 1966 - May 31,2021

HUDSON FALLS - Alan William Ringer, 54, of Hudson Falls, passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021, in the presence of his beloved family at Glens Falls Hospital, after a brief illness.

Born on June 13, 1966, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late William A. and Roberta (Cavanaugh) Ringer.

He graduated from Hudson Falls High School in 1984. Alan proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1985-1990. He was stationed at Pease Air Force Base in New Hampshire as a Tactical Aircraft Maintenance Specialist, achieving the rank of Sergeant. During his time in the Air Force, he received the Air Force Training Ribbon, Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon, Air Force Longevity Service Award Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal and Outstanding Unit Award with One Oak Leaf Cluster.

Alan was employed by Fort Miller Corporation. He later owned and operated his own construction business, AR Building and Remodeling, until his retirement. Alan enjoyed coin collecting, planes, anything to do with tigers, especially white ones, and spending time with his family. He was a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees and the New York Giants. He always liked to return to the ocean in New Hampshire.

Alan married the love of his life, Lisa Allen on May 4, 1996 at the Church of Saint Mary/Saint Paul in Hudson Falls.

Alan was predeceased by his parents and a brother, William Ringer, Jr. and his in-laws, Joseph and Irene Allen.

He is survived by his wife of twenty-five years, Lisa Ringer; his daughter, Taylor Ringer (Connor Skeels); and his son, Devon Ringer. Also surviving are his brother, Kevin Ringer; sister-in-law, Karen Anderson (Wayne Pombrio); and brother-in-law, Bruce Allen (Cathy). Alan also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call on Saturday, June 5, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Saturday, following the calling hours at the funeral home.

The family suggests that memorial donations be made to the charity of one's choice.

