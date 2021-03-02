Menu
Albert E. Baker
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Alexander Funeral Home, Inc - Warrensburg
3809 Main Street
Warrensburg, NY

Albert E. Baker

July 27, 1927 - Feb. 23, 2021

ATHOL - Albert E. Baker, 93, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday February 23, 2021 with his loving family by his side.

Born July 27, 1927, in Thurman, he was the son of the late Lee and Mabel (Bunker) Baker.

Albert married Amy A. Strong on February 21, 1947. Together they raised their seven children, until Amy passed away on April 26, 2000.

Albert proudly served in the Army during World War II. When he returned worked for Niagara Mohawk, and then was self-employed as a lumberman and farmer. In 1957, Albert purchased a dairy farm in Hudson Falls, which he operated until 1973. He then moved back to Thurman where he became highway superintendent until his retirement.

In addition to spending time with his family Albert enjoyed gardening, tending to his farm and was an avid NASCAR fan.

Albert is predeceased by his parents Lee and Mabel; his beloved wife of 53 years, Amy; his brothers: Floyd, Carl, Carson, Wilbur, and Leonard Baker; sisters Luella and Irene; daughter- in-law, Kathy Baker; and his faithful dog, Max.

Survivors include his companion of 17 years, Lillian Hayes; his children: Sharon Bardin and her husband Richard of Queensbury; Phillip Baker and his companion Donna of Hudson Falls; LouAnn Eldridge and her husband Pat of Athol; Diane Baker and her husband Phil of Warrensburg; Michael Baker and his wife Marina of Athol; Lori Pennock and her husband Jerry of Daytona, FL; Barbara and her husband Richard of Athol; children of Lillian Hayes; Roy, Eric and Wanda; sister-in-law, Joyce Baker of Athol; his 17 grandchildren: Renee, Michelle, Rick, Paula, Kristi, Jason, Patrick, Amie, Erin, Nikki, Carrie, Gideon, Skyler, Makayla, Michael, Chris and Courtney; 27 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

At the family's request there are no public calling hours scheduled. A funeral service to celebrate his life will be conducted privately at the convenience of his family.

There will be a celebration of life after it is possible for family and friends to gather without constraints. Date and location will be announced.

Al's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Warrensburg EMS and the Warren County Sheriff's Office for their outstanding care and compassion during a difficult time. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Warrensburg EMS, 3 King St., Warrensburg, NY 12885.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.



Published by Post-Star on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Our hearts are with the family and he will defintely be missed by everyone he will always be in our thoughts
Sherri and Butch
March 11, 2021
thinking of the family with love & prayers
Helen Fish
March 5, 2021
He will be greatly missed, he was loved by many. He was like family.
Logger and Louisa
March 2, 2021
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
D
March 2, 2021
