Albert W. Zimmermann
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Brewer Funeral Home Inc
24 Church St
Lake Luzerne, NY

Albert W. Zimmermann

May 15, 1926 - Feb. 21, 2021

HADLEY - Albert W. Zimmermann, 94, of Rockwell St., Hadley, passed away on February 21, 2021 with his loved ones by his side. Through his long life he lived through the Great Depression, World War II, Covid and a sailplane crash, finally succumbing from natural causes after returning home from the hospital with hospice care. Born on May 15, 1926 in Brooklyn, he was the son of the late Albert and Mina (Stierli) Zimmermann.

After graduating from Greenville Central High School, Greenville, NY, Al served in the Army Air Corps during WWII. After the war he completed an academic year at Harvard, then enrolled and subsequently graduated from the NYS College for Teachers at Albany.

On November 25, 1954 he married Joan M. Eckert. Joan passed away on July 16, 2018 following 63 years of marriage.

Al taught Biology, Chemistry and Physics at Hadley Luzerne Central School from 1950 to his retirement in 1983. During summer breaks from teaching, Al worked for the NYS Department of Health as a Health Inspector. After retirement from HLCS, he then went on to spend an additional three years teaching for the Department of Defense Dependent Schools in Germany and Iceland.

He was the consummate conversationalist, an avid nonfiction reader who also enjoyed sailing, canoeing, tennis, skiing, boat building, woodworking, hiking, camping and walking, lots of walking.

He was a communicant of the Church of the Holy Infancy, a volunteer at Double H Ranch, an Elector for Saratoga County for many years and a past member of the Board of Directors of Adirondack Regional Hospital in Corinth.

Al was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Joan; two sisters: Minnie Barnes and Ruth Chebuske.

Survivors include his children: Tom Zimmermann of Nellysford, VA, Patti Zimmermann of Glens Falls, Mark (Tammy) Zimmermann of Asheville, NC, Mary (Jay) Feit of Clifton Park; grandchildren: Kris (Dawn), Moriah, Tiara, Bri'anna, Isabella, Liam, Shannon, Jennifer (Chris), Ryan (Kristal), Amber (Brian), Caleb (Laura), Katie (James), Allison and Hannah; several great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Al was truly one of a kind. Anyone he met, he befriended. He loved to talk to everyone and was likely to pass on some words of wisdom along the way. And truth to be told, he was actually right most of the time. He will be dearly missed.

here are no calling hours scheduled.

A private Funeral Mass was celebrated at Holy Mother and Child Parish, Lake Luzerne.

A celebration of Al's life and burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Corinth will take place in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, Al's family respectfully asks that you honor him by assisting an elderly family member, friend or neighbor, and/or by making a donation in his name to the Alzheimer's Association. http://act.alz.org/goto/albertzimmermann

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com



Published by Post-Star on Feb. 25, 2021.
8 Entries
His wisdom was only surpassed by his wit, charm and personality.
Ken Barrows
February 27, 2021
My condolences to all of Alberts family. I had the pleasure to work with Albert at my physical therapy office. Albert was atrue gentleman with a great wit. RIP
EDWARD REED
February 27, 2021
Great teacher, inspired me to go on to 4 univeristies to be an engineer and chemist. Was sitting in the Lake Luzerne Stewart's 2009 explaining the physics' Heisenberg Uncertainty principle that he taught me back in 1977 to my 6 yr old daugher and in walked Mr. Zimmerman himself whom I had not seen in 31 years. We had a nice chat and told him how he inspired me to achieve a wonderful rewarding research scientist career.
Bill Barrows HLCS Class of 1978
February 26, 2021
A wonderful friend. We will miss him.
Bill and Judy Meyer, Auburn, GA
February 26, 2021
sorry to here of Zimmes passing he truly was a great man
Rob Miner
February 25, 2021
What a great teacher & wonderful person he was. He left behind lasting memories with many HLCS students including us.
Robert & Sherrie Milmore
February 25, 2021
One of the best will never forget
steve richards
February 25, 2021
Mr. Zimmerman was one of my favorite teachers. So sorry for your loss of a fantastic and very smart man.
Jana (Diehl) McFadden
February 25, 2021
