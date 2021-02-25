Albert W. Zimmermann

May 15, 1926 - Feb. 21, 2021

HADLEY - Albert W. Zimmermann, 94, of Rockwell St., Hadley, passed away on February 21, 2021 with his loved ones by his side. Through his long life he lived through the Great Depression, World War II, Covid and a sailplane crash, finally succumbing from natural causes after returning home from the hospital with hospice care. Born on May 15, 1926 in Brooklyn, he was the son of the late Albert and Mina (Stierli) Zimmermann.

After graduating from Greenville Central High School, Greenville, NY, Al served in the Army Air Corps during WWII. After the war he completed an academic year at Harvard, then enrolled and subsequently graduated from the NYS College for Teachers at Albany.

On November 25, 1954 he married Joan M. Eckert. Joan passed away on July 16, 2018 following 63 years of marriage.

Al taught Biology, Chemistry and Physics at Hadley Luzerne Central School from 1950 to his retirement in 1983. During summer breaks from teaching, Al worked for the NYS Department of Health as a Health Inspector. After retirement from HLCS, he then went on to spend an additional three years teaching for the Department of Defense Dependent Schools in Germany and Iceland.

He was the consummate conversationalist, an avid nonfiction reader who also enjoyed sailing, canoeing, tennis, skiing, boat building, woodworking, hiking, camping and walking, lots of walking.

He was a communicant of the Church of the Holy Infancy, a volunteer at Double H Ranch, an Elector for Saratoga County for many years and a past member of the Board of Directors of Adirondack Regional Hospital in Corinth.

Al was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Joan; two sisters: Minnie Barnes and Ruth Chebuske.

Survivors include his children: Tom Zimmermann of Nellysford, VA, Patti Zimmermann of Glens Falls, Mark (Tammy) Zimmermann of Asheville, NC, Mary (Jay) Feit of Clifton Park; grandchildren: Kris (Dawn), Moriah, Tiara, Bri'anna, Isabella, Liam, Shannon, Jennifer (Chris), Ryan (Kristal), Amber (Brian), Caleb (Laura), Katie (James), Allison and Hannah; several great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Al was truly one of a kind. Anyone he met, he befriended. He loved to talk to everyone and was likely to pass on some words of wisdom along the way. And truth to be told, he was actually right most of the time. He will be dearly missed.

here are no calling hours scheduled.

A private Funeral Mass was celebrated at Holy Mother and Child Parish, Lake Luzerne.

A celebration of Al's life and burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Corinth will take place in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, Al's family respectfully asks that you honor him by assisting an elderly family member, friend or neighbor, and/or by making a donation in his name to the Alzheimer's Association. http://act.alz.org/goto/albertzimmermann

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com