Alberta M. "Bert" Reed
1932 - 2022
BORN
1932
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Densmore Funeral Home Inc
7 Sherman Ave
Corinth, NY

Alberta M. "Bert" Reed

Dec. 25, 1932 - Jan. 10, 2022

HADLEY – Alberta M. "Bert" Reed, 89, of Adirondack Road, passed away Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital, following a brief illness.

Born on Dec. 25, 1932 in Corinth, she was the daughter of the late Gilbert and Margaret (Farr) Hopkins.

Bert graduated from Saratoga High School.

She married Carl W. Reed on March 14, 1953 in Corinth. The couple first resided in Corinth before moving to Lake Luzerne/Hadley, were they lived for over 60 years. He passed away Dec. 9, 2019 following 66 years of marriage.

Bert was first employed as a seamstress at Cluett-Peabody Shirt Factory in Corinth and spent the next several years raising her family. She then owned and operated a general store for five years in Lake Luzerne.

She served on the Board of the Rockwell Falls Public Library.

Bert enjoyed reading, current events and the news, especially newspapers from other places. She loved baking, cooking and keeping up her home. She loved all the family gatherings, especially the weekly, summer picnics held at her home with all the family there.

Besides her husband and her parents, she was also predeceased by two sisters, Joyce Hardy and Linda Robinson.

Survivors include two daughters, Christine (Reed) Howe (Clifford) of Hadley, Carla Hayes of Hadley and son-in-law, Richard Hayes of Stony Creek; five grandchildren, Clifford Howe of Glens Falls, John Howe (Jennifer) of Corinth, Ean Hayes of Stony Creek, Elisa Hayes of Corinth, and Amy Shippee of Corinth; many great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Alberta and Carl's lives will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

Friends may call from Noon to 2:00 p.m., Saturday, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

The family wishes to thank the Rockwell Falls EMS and the staff at Glens Falls Hospital ICU and the staff on 4 West for their kindness and compassionate care given to Bert during her time of need.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the charity of one's choice.


Published by Post-Star on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Calling hours
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Densmore Funeral Home Inc
7 Sherman Ave, Corinth, NY
Jan
15
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Densmore Funeral Home Inc
7 Sherman Ave, Corinth, NY
