Alfred J. "Al" Archambault

June 16, 1924 - June 8, 2021

HUDSON FALLS – Alfred J. "Al" Archambault, 96, formerly of LaCrosse St. in Hudson Falls, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the Fort Hudson Health Care Center.

Born on June 16, 1924 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Alfred and Edna (Pouliotte) Archambault.

Al was a 1943 graduate of Fort Edward High School. Following graduation he joined the U.S Army Air Corp. During World War II, he served as a Sergeant, in England and Europe. Al was very proud to have been involved in the building of Orly Air Field in Paris, France during WWII.

On November 27, 1947, he married Jeannette A. LaPointe in St. Paul's Church in Hudson Falls. She passed away on March 10, 2015 after 67 wonderful years of marriage.

Al worked at Erlich Supply Company in Glens Falls and also Fiske Construction Company in Hudson Falls. Finally, after working for many years with others, he decided to open his own business, Al's Service Center, in Hudson Falls. Al ran his shop for many years retiring in 1986.

He was a communicant of St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church in Hudson Falls and a proud past President of the Hudson Falls Volunteer Fire Department. He served his community in the fire department for 50 years.

Al liked to hunt, fish and camp. His hunting group went to Camp Generation in the Adirondacks every year. He was a NY Giants fan and every Monday night regardless of who was playing it would find his nephews gathering at the house to watch the game with him.

Al was very proud of his service to his country and his community. He often spoke about friends that he made in the service and they would exchange cards on special occasions. Often the members of the fire department would stop by the house and have a beer and a chat with him which always made him happy.

Survivors include his daughter, Diane M. A. Archambault now living in Australia; his brother Terry and wife Maryanne of NC; and several nieces and nephews. He was pre deceased by his sister, Elaine and his brother, Arthur.

Friends are welcome to call from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church on the Park in Hudson Falls.

The Rite of Committal will follow at St. Paul's Cemetery on Vaughn Rd. in the Town of Kingsbury.

Memorials may be in the form of contributions to the Fort Edward Rescue Squad, Inc., PO Box 226, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Fort Hudson Nursing Centre, especially, Carrie Miron, Shannon, Donna and all other staff for their care and kindness to him during his stay. A special thank you to Mark and Cathy Tracy of South Glens Falls for his spiritual care, as well as Health care.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.