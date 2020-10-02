Alfred (Bunum) Brunelle

Mar. 3, 1948 - Sept. 30, 2020

FORT EDWARD - It is with heavy hearts we are announcing the passing of our beloved Alfred (Bunum) Brunelle. He has moved on to the peaceful waters that are plentiful with fish.

Alfred (Bunum) Brunelle, 72, of Ft. Edward, passed away September 30, 2020, after a battle with cancer with his loving family and his companion, Tina Rivers by his side.

He was born in Glens Falls on March 3, 1948, the son of Alfred F. and Anna M. Brunelle.

Al and his wife Kim raised her grandson, Demetrick Rawlins and he continued raising him after her passing. Some of his favorite times was with his grandson, Caleb Rivers who called him Poppa Al. His passion was the great outdoors where he enjoyed hunting and fishing. When he wasn't there, he was doing various jobs. Some which included The Remington Grill, Simiones Bakery, Kubricky Construction, Finch Pruyn and various handyman jobs both indoors and out to list a few.

He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend.

Al always had a good come back and a great sense of humor right to the end! He could be quite entertaining no matter the situation.

He was predeceased by his wife Kim (Taft) Brunelle, his parents Alfred F. and Anna Brunelle, his three brothers: Carter (Joe) Johnson, Clifford Brunelle and John Brunelle, one sister, Mary (Brunelle) Potts.

Left to cherish his memories are his two daughters: Sarah Brunelle of Pawling and Irene Gulker of Decatur, Indiana; three step sons: Mark Rawlins, Justin Rawlins and Jeremy Rawlins (deceased); his four brothers: William Brunelle and his wife Bonnie of Hudson Falls, Timothy Brunelle and his wife Kim of Gansevoort, Robert Brunelle and his wife Lisa of Warrensburg and Edward Brunelle and his wife Cindy of Hartford; his five sisters: Rita Miner and her husband Dennis of Queensbury, Lynn Wall of Gansevoort, Dorothy Wood and her husband Dusty of Queensbury, Theresa Troy and her husband Mike of Hudson Falls and Florida, and Pamela Passino and her husband Carl of South Glens Falls; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

Calling hours will be at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc. 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls, from 4 to 6 pm. on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.

Burial will be at the South Argyle Cemetery- Lohret Rd. Greenwich, NY 12834 at 1pm on Tuesday October 6, 2020. The Rev. Nancy L. Goff will be officiating the graveside services.

Pall Bearers will be his four brothers: Edward Brunelle, Bob Brunelle, Tim Brunelle & Bill Brunelle.

A Celebration of Life will be held shortly after at the home of Tim & Kim Brunelle, 421 Purinton Rd., Gansevoort, NY 12831

We want to send a special thank you to the staff at the Glens Falls Hospital, C.R. Wood Cancer Center T2 crew for the caring attention that was provided to Alfred during his final battle with cancer. Their love and concern is deeply appreciated. Al made a lot of friends with the staff both times that he was a patient there. Thank you as well to the Hospice Team that attended to Al at the end of his final journey at Glens Falls Hospital.

Please send any donations to The C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 102 Park Street, Glens Falls NY 12801.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.