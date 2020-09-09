Alfred F. Bellard

July 26, 1942 - Sept. 6, 2020

DAY - Alfred F. Bellard, 78, of North Shore Road, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital.

Born on July 26, 1942 in Troy, he was the son of the late Clarence and Elizabeth (Stanton) Bellard.

Al attended school in Troy. He joined the United States Navy on Feb. 10, 1960, serving on the USS Intrepid until his honorable discharge in 1963.

He married Diana McBain on Nov. 27, 1963 in Troy and the couple resided in Troy and Clifton Park for several years. They then moved to the town of Day. She passed away June of 1996 following 33 years of marriage.

Al was employed for many years at U.W Marx Construction Co. until his retirement.

He was a member of the William J. Varney American Legion Post 862 of Lake Luzerne for several years.

Al enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and he loved country music.

For the past 23 years he has been in a loving relationship with Barbara King of Day.

Besides his wife and his parents, he was also predeceased by his brother, John Bellard.

Survivors include three children: Stephanie Everleth (Roy) of Gansevoort, Terri Ann Terrell (Jim) of Stony Creek, and David Bellard (Rebecca) of Clifton Park; seven grandchildren: Samantha, Allison, Benjamin, Jared, Gabriella, Elia, and Colin; five siblings: Ann Lynch, Diane Ryan, Marilyn DeCenzo, William Bellard and Thomas Bellard; his companion, Barb King of Day; and many nieces, nephews and cousins and an uncle, Louis Belleard.

Services are private and at the convenience of the family.

Burial will be at St. Peter's Cemetery in Troy.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.