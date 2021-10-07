Alfred L. Van Guilder, Sr.

April 14, 1942 - Oct. 5, 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALLS - Alfred L. Van Guilder, Sr., 79, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on April 14, 1942, he was the son of the late Charles and Marsalene (Bushea) Van Guilder. He was the youngest of 10 children.

On December 23, 1961, Alfred married the love of his life Rita Mattison in South Glens Falls.

He worked for over 45 years in the paper industry.

Alfred enjoyed hunting, fishing, bingo, watching the tractor pulls at the fair, his scratch offs, Ford trucks, horseshoes, and most importantly spending time with his family.

Besides his parents, Alfred is predeceased by his many siblings, and his grandson, Jacob Matthew Timms-Van Guilder.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Rita; his children: Valerie (Albert) Habshi, Alfred Van Guilder, Jr., Christopher Van Guilder, Sr., Steven (Nicole) Van Guilder; his grandchildren: Albert Habshi, Jr., Michael Habshi, Christina Habshi, Jolin Williams, Chistopher (Paula) Van Guilder, Jr., Hannah Timms-Van Guilder, Susan-Mary Bates; his great-grandchildren: Andrew Habshi, Aaron and Austin Gilles, Arika and Adria Goodrich, Aiden Habshi; and as well as many nieces, nephews; and cousins.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A funeral service will follow the calling hours at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Alfred will be laid to rest at the Pine View Cemetery in Queensbury following the funeral service.

After the burial, the family is inviting family and friends for a reception at the Moreau Emergency Squad.

The family would like to thank the Glens Falls Hospital ICU and Palliative Care Team for the comfort they gave Alfred and his family.

Memorial donations in Alfred's name can be made to the Moreau Emergency Squad, 1583 State Rte. 9, Fort Edward, 12828.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

For online condolences and to view Alfred's Book of Memories, please visit: www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.