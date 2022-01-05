Menu
Alice Effland
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home
53 Quaker Rd
Queensbury, NY

Alice Effland

July 30, 1929 - Dec. 31, 2021

GLENS FALLS - Alice Effland, 92, of Glens Falls, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021 at the Warren Center in Queensbury

She was born on July 30, 1929 in Glens Falls, the daughter of the late Walter and Irene (Sturtevant) Effland.

Alice attended Glens Falls School and following graduation from high school, she worked a year at Glens Falls Insurance Company.

In 1948, she attended and graduated from Nyack College. In 1953, she began work as an Administrative Assistant at the International Headquarters of the Christian Missionary & Alliance Church in New York City from 1953 to 1974 and in Nyack, NY from 1974 to 1989.

Returning to Glens Falls in 1989, Alice became an active member of Pine Knolls Alliance Church, where she had many wonderful friends. Alice also enjoyed volunteering for the Glens Falls Hospital Guild for over 20 years and over 12,000 hours.

In addition to her parents, Alice was predeceased by her sisters, Elizabeth Effland and Mary Hill and her niece, Deborah Hill.

Alice is survived by many dear friends and neighbors who have helped her throughout the years.

Graveside services will be held in the spring, where Alice will be laid to rest beside her sister, Mary and niece, Deborah at Glens Falls Cemetery, Bay Road, Glens Falls.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Glens Falls Hospital Guild or the Great Commission Funds of Pine Knolls Alliance Church.

Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.


Published by Post-Star on Jan. 5, 2022.
You were my neighbor and family for more years than I can count. I find comfort that you are with your sisters and niece. Thank you for all the Christmas cookies throughout the years- they were the highlight of Christmas morning. Til we meet again.
Jenny
Family
January 5, 2022
Just learned of Alice's recent passing in the Post Star. Alice was indeed a well respected individual in her beloved city of Glens Falls where she lived and served its residents throughout the years. She was the face of Christ to countless patients and visitors at Glens Falls Hospital and reflected His light to everyone, including myself & my spouse who had the privilege of her fellowship with her sister Mary at Pine Knolls Alliance church in SGF. May she rest in Peace!
Wayne&Cathy Kimmerly
Friend
January 5, 2022
