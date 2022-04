Alice Effland

GLENS FALLS - Graveside services for Alice Effland, who passed away December 31, 2021, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Glens Falls Cemetery, Bay Street, Glens Falls.

Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.