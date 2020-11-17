Menu
Alice Emeline Hand

Fort Edward

Alice Emeline Hand, 78, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at her home.

At Alice's request there will be no calling hours.

Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Union Cemetery in Fort Edward.

Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Union Cemetery in Fort Edward.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A full obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition of the Post Star.


Published by Post-Star on Nov. 17, 2020.
