Alice M. Gaal
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home
73 West Main St
Cambridge, NY

Alice M. Gaal

July 23, 1926 - Sept. 12, 2021

CAMBRIDGE - Alice M. Gaal, 95, of Cambridge, passed away Sunday morning, September 12, 2021 at the Glens Falls Center.

Born July 23, 1926 in Hoosick Falls, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Ida (White) Smith.

Alice graduated from the Cambridge Union School in 1944 and worked for Asgrow Seed Co. and also the Bentley Seed Co. for many years retiring in 1999.

Alice was an active member of the Cambridge Baptist Church until they closed and then she became an active member of the Coila Church. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting and watching her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her two husbands: Alfred Dawley and Theodore Gaal; a son, James Dawley; grandson, Jayme Bates; granddaughter, Lisa Dawley; a sister, Frances Guber; a brother, George Smith.

Alice is survived by her children: Ronald (Conni) Dawley, Susan Dawley, Thomas Dawley, all of Cambridge, Nancy (John) Bates of Troy and Ward Dennis Dawley of Londonderry, VT. She is also survived by a brother, Charles (Sheila) Smith of Greenwich; a sister-in-law, Helen Smith of Cambridge; ten grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild, many nieces and nephews and her very best friend since 7th grade, Peg Hopkins.

Calling hours will be Friday, September 17, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, 73 West Main Street, Cambridge. A service will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Peter Bailey officiating.

Interment will follow at Woodlands Cemetery in Cambridge.

Memorial contributions in memory of Alice may be made to the Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad, 37 Gilbert St., Cambridge, NY 12816 or the Cambridge Fire Dept., P.O. Box 554, Cambridge, NY 12816.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com


Published by Post-Star on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Calling hours
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home
73 West Main St, Cambridge, NY
Sep
17
Service
1:00p.m.
Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home
73 West Main St, Cambridge, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sad about losing our dear Aunt Alice. Sending condolences to my cousins and their families. Aunt Alice was one of the sweetest people any one could ever meet. She was so kind to me when I was a child, and always there with a smile and a hug later in life. Her smile would light up a room. She had a real zest for life. I´m sure she is dancing with the angels.. she's had practice, she was an angel on earth.
Cindy Paikin
Family
September 15, 2021
Rest In Peace my friend. You will be missed.
L
September 15, 2021
My condolences to the Dawley family on the passing of Alice. She and my Mom were classmates at CHS, class of 1944.
Karen Dusha McKean
Family
September 14, 2021
