ALICE MCKEEMAN

Oct. 22, 1925 - Oct. 3, 2020

QUEENSBURY - Alice H. McKeeman, 94, of Home of the Good Shepard, Moreau, passed away peacefully early Saturday, October 3, 2020 in her sleep.

Born October 22, 1925 in Lenox Hill Hospital, New York, NY. She was the daughter of the late Frederick G. Blinne and Edith H. (Davis) Blinne.

Alice was raised in the Bronx, NY. She graduated from Academy of Mt. St. Ursula School, Bronx and spoke of it fondly.

She met the love of her life, Frank R. McKeeman, at NY Telephone in Manhattan, NY, and they were married on April 22, 1949.

Her favorite things, above all, were her grandchildren, Kerri and Kevin and her great-grandbabies, Westyn and Dylan. She also enjoyed her BFF, Judge Judy and Bill O'Reilly and in her younger days listening to Bob Grant on her radio.

In addition to her parents, Alice was predeceased by her brother, George Blinne.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Lynn McKeeman, and spouse, Kevin Burch, of Glens Falls; grandchildren: Kerri Spring (Ryan) and their children Westyn and Dylan, Kevin Shpunt and his companion, Priscilla Crum; a niece and two nephews.

A private graveside ceremony will take place at Gerald B. H. Solomon Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Home of the Good Shepherd in Moreau, Fort Hudson Nursing Home and the Oaks for their dedicated care.

In loving memory of Alice, contributions may be made to the Wait House, 10-12 Wait St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.