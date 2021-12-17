Allan Walter "Bud" Chatterton

Jan. 28, 1937 - Dec. 16, 2021

QUEENSBURY – Allan Walter Chatterton, 84, passed away Thursday morning, December 16, 2021, at his home with his family by his side.

Born on January 28, 1937 in Indian Lake, he was the son of the late Loren and Minnie (Moulton) Chatterton.

Allan was a graduate of Indian Lake High School. After graduation, he proudly served in the United States Army, where he was stationed in Tokyo, Japan for much of his service.

He retired from Web Graphics after 28 years of dedicated work.

Allan enjoyed playing bingo and playing slots at the casinos. He spent a lot of time at the Saratoga Racino and made many memorable trips to Atlantic City. In his younger years, he followed and bet on the horse races. Allan enjoyed completing jigsaw puzzles in his quiet time. Most of all, he adored spending time with his family and spoiling his nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brothers, Loren Walter, Loren Victor, Ruben, Glen, Neil and Alan; and his sisters, Mavis Blanchard and Alice Bates.

Left to cherish his memory are his sisters: Loretta Dickinson of Kingsbury, Yvonne Flewelling and her husband, Peter of Queensbury and Vivian DeLong and her husband, Ronald of Queensbury; as well as many nieces, nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews.

Friends may call from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021 at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

A funeral service will follow the calling hour, 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home. All visitors are required to wear a face mask upon entering the building.

Burial with full military honors will follow the services at 2:30 p.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., in Schuylerville.

Donations in memory of Allan may be made to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

