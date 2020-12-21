Menu
Alonzo H. Clark
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home
407 Bay Road
Queensbury, NY

Alonzo H. Clark

Oct. 4, 1938 - Dec. 17, 2020

SOUTH GLENS FALLS - Alonzo H. Clark, 82, passed away on December 17, 2020 at Fort Hudson Nursing Home. Born on October 4, 1938 in New Hampshire, he was the son of the late Alonzo Clark, Sr. and Clara Clark.

Alonzo worked for Conklin Plumbing and Heating for many years and later for himself. He was an outdoorsman, who enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping. You could find him on Monday nights at the Hudson Falls VFW, where he attended the Monday night jams, playing guitar, harmonica or the accordion. Alonzo sang and played with many friends. He enjoyed a good joke and often told a joke before playing his music. When his children were younger, he was a Boy Scout Leader and Cubmaster.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers George Clark and Harold Clark (Linda).

He is survived by his wife Nancy (Lashway) Clark; his sister Elizabeth Canape of Slingerlands; sister-in-law Sandra Clark of Queensbury; his children: Sheri (James) Whiting, Robert (Lisa) Clark, Randy (Windy) Clark, Ricky (Kathy) Clark, Russel (Lori) Clark and Steven (Kyleen) Clark; his grandchildren: Jeremy, Rob (Nicole), Josh (Shawna), Ben (Kristeena), Justin (Jess), Curtis (Laura), Jared, Cody, Katelynn (Richie), and Ashley (Tyler); and his great-grandchildren: twins Aubreigh and Finn, Oliver, Rayden, Caeden, Spencer, Carsen, Owen and Carlee. He is also survived by his special friends Denny and Cindy Fleming.

The family wishes to thank High Peaks Hospice and Fort Hudson Nursing Home for their compassion and support.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the South Glens Falls Marathon Dance in memory of Alonzo.

Arrangements are under the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.

To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss.
Barbara Allen
December 21, 2020
Many blessings to the family. His jokes, hats of many and music will be sadly missed. God Speed. Our condolences.
Maria and Jim Ligon
December 21, 2020
Always in my heart. Rest easy little brother. Eternal rest grant unto him oh Lord. Let your light shine upon him......
Betty Canape
December 21, 2020
Sheri - so sorry for your loss. Condolences to you & your family
Anne Dunkley
December 21, 2020
My deepest heartfelt sympathy Nancy.Im so very sorry for your loss.He certainly left a memorable impression on all of us who knew him.May God Bless you with peace and strength during this heartbreaking time.You are in my thought and prayers my friend.
Deborah Blake(Flewelling)
December 21, 2020
