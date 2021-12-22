Menu
Alta M. Neal
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021

Alta M. Neal

Oct. 12, 1936 - Dec. 18, 2021

QUEENSBURY - Alta M. Neal, 85, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at her home. Born October 12, 1936, in Willsboro, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Priscilla Clark.

She was a graduate of Willsboro Central School, Class of 1953. Alta served in the Navy from 1955 to 1958 when she was honorably discharged. While in the Navy, Alta married the late Herman Neal, Jr.

Alta was employed at the Stanton Center, formerly known as the Hallmark Nursing Home, for over forty years. She cared deeply for the residents in her charge and was extremely devoted to their well-being. She also volunteered at the Moreau Emergency Squad.

Her favorite things to do were to play pool in her pool league, attend her grandchildren's various activities and school functions, sit by the pool, gather with her family and friends, and spend time with her cats. She enjoyed telling stories about her many adventures. She could often be found at her favorite restaurant, Steve's Place.

Alta was predeceased by her brother, Roger Clark and son, James Neal.

She is survived by her brother, Lewis (Marlene) Clark; her sons: Russell (Cathy) Neal of NH, Ward (Colleen) Neal of Schodack, Herman Neal III, of Queensbury; nine grandchildren: Katie (John) Papagni, Jonathan Neal, Amanda Neal, Herman Neal IV, Amber Neal, Jason Wade, Jimmy Neal, Cassandra Becker, Devin Neal, Julia Neal; and one great-granddaughter, Isabella Feliciano.

The family would like to thank Joanne Gregory for the loving, compassionate care and companionship she has provided to Alta over the past few years. Alta loved you dearly. We appreciate you very much, Joanne.

Donations may be made in Alta's honor to the Animal Shelter of Schoharie Valley, PO Box 40, Howes Cave, NY 12092.

A Celebration of Alta's Life will be held at Steve's Place, 194 Broad Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801, on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at 3:30 p.m.



Published by Post-Star on Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
26
Celebration of Life
3:30p.m.
Steve's Place
194 Broad Street, Glens Falls, NY
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was so blessed to get to know you and be your daughter in law . You were a constant support for me and the children . and also the community at large .You were always helping people out, I am so grateful for the time we spent together .Your such a special lady ..pretty damn funny too at times My only regret was not keeping in better touch in recent years .I'll have to I've with that . I'll see you on the other side Alta. Love you God Bless
Jennie Aronson ( Neal)
Family
March 13, 2022
To all Altas' Family and Friends She was a Wonderful Lady and will be Truely missed RIP Alta Thanks for all the rides.
Bruce Baird
Friend
December 26, 2021
A heartfelt thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
Den
December 24, 2021
Sorry for your loss. She was a sweet, wonderful lady. We had alot of fun together when we were in Moreau Squad. I'll never forget her smile, or that laugh of hers. Alta may you RIP my dear friend. We will meet again someday. Love ya lady.
Dawn LaBarge
Friend
December 23, 2021
Our deepest condolences on the passing of your Mom. May the memories of her love and spirit help guide you through this difficult time
Lisa & Hans Hansen
Other
December 23, 2021
Thank you for your service and kindness. May you rest in peace.
P. Krug
December 22, 2021
Love you gram & will miss you terribly
Amber Neal
Family
December 22, 2021
Thank you for your service. You are relieved. Rest in peace.
JJ Kulas SCPO, USNR
December 22, 2021
