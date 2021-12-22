Alta M. Neal

Oct. 12, 1936 - Dec. 18, 2021

QUEENSBURY - Alta M. Neal, 85, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at her home. Born October 12, 1936, in Willsboro, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Priscilla Clark.

She was a graduate of Willsboro Central School, Class of 1953. Alta served in the Navy from 1955 to 1958 when she was honorably discharged. While in the Navy, Alta married the late Herman Neal, Jr.

Alta was employed at the Stanton Center, formerly known as the Hallmark Nursing Home, for over forty years. She cared deeply for the residents in her charge and was extremely devoted to their well-being. She also volunteered at the Moreau Emergency Squad.

Her favorite things to do were to play pool in her pool league, attend her grandchildren's various activities and school functions, sit by the pool, gather with her family and friends, and spend time with her cats. She enjoyed telling stories about her many adventures. She could often be found at her favorite restaurant, Steve's Place.

Alta was predeceased by her brother, Roger Clark and son, James Neal.

She is survived by her brother, Lewis (Marlene) Clark; her sons: Russell (Cathy) Neal of NH, Ward (Colleen) Neal of Schodack, Herman Neal III, of Queensbury; nine grandchildren: Katie (John) Papagni, Jonathan Neal, Amanda Neal, Herman Neal IV, Amber Neal, Jason Wade, Jimmy Neal, Cassandra Becker, Devin Neal, Julia Neal; and one great-granddaughter, Isabella Feliciano.

The family would like to thank Joanne Gregory for the loving, compassionate care and companionship she has provided to Alta over the past few years. Alta loved you dearly. We appreciate you very much, Joanne.

Donations may be made in Alta's honor to the Animal Shelter of Schoharie Valley, PO Box 40, Howes Cave, NY 12092.

A Celebration of Alta's Life will be held at Steve's Place, 194 Broad Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801, on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at 3:30 p.m.