Mar. 25, 1922 - Nov. 17, 2020

HUDSON FALLS - Mr. Alvin Peachman of Hudson Falls passed into the Lord's arms on November 17, 2020. He was 98 3/4 years old.

Alvin was born on March 25, 1922 in Portage, PA. to Alvin and Pauline (Erzal) Peachman.

Alvin was raised by his grandmother on a small farm in coal mining country during the Great Depression. He enlisted in the Navy to become a Radioman aboard the USS Whitter among other assignments in the Pacific Arena. His experiences during all those years provided rich colorful memories of which Alvin would often recount. Some of his experiences in WWII are documented in The Things our Fathers Saw by Matt Rozell.

From battle into a classroom in one day, Alvin enrolled in NYU in 1945. There, he earned his undergraduate and later his Master's Degrees. He soon fell in love and married Gerda "Gretchen" Peachman on June 12, 1949. Tolerating too many subway rides in NYC, Alvin soon decided city life was not for him. In 1951 he traveled to Hudson Falls and knew he had found his new home. Alvin taught History in Hudson Falls Schools, retiring in 1983. To make ends meet in the early years of teaching, he worked at various other jobs including driving school bus. In addition, he directed the Adult Education Program based out of Hudson Falls Schools, and particularly enjoyed teaching citizenship where he often developed strong friendships with adult students.

The family will forever have fond memories of many camping trips, ranging as far as Canada and to the Smokey Mountains of Kentucky. He was an avid hunter and tended a huge garden. As a Ham Radio Operator, he reached out to people all over the globe. With his love for photography, he captured hundreds of pictures of his family and travels. He also very much enjoyed dabbling in the stock market. A devoted Lutheran and served in his church as a Sunday School Superintendent and Church Council Member.

After retiring, Alvin and Gretchen traveled many places including Europe, New Zealand, Australia, Japan and Alaska. Alvin loved Hawaii and eventually lived there half time for 28 years. After 65 years of marriage, he lost Gretchen in 2014. He was privileged to create a new chapter in life with Judy Patten of whom he affectionately referred to as his "better half." For the past several years they enjoyed traveling all over the US, often in a motorhome. The family is deeply grateful to Judy for her devotion to their father, and her compassionate care of Alvin during the past several months.

Alvin was known and loved by many. He loved to connect with anyone, especially enjoying an opportunity to practice his German, to tell a story from his past or to expound on history of most any era or location, complete with specific details of wars, generals and dates!

He was extremely proud of his family left behind: Dr. Fred Peachman (Jean), Richard Peachman (Joan); Jane Pepin (Mark); seven grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.

A private in person service of remembrance will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Extended family, friends and members of the congregation can view the livestream on our church Facebook page www.facebook.com/glensfallslutheran.

A Grave side service with military honors will be held at a later date.

Memorials in Alvin's name may be made to "The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd," 543 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

