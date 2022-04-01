Alyce Mae Rathbun

Feb. 16, 1926 – March 27, 2022

FORT ANN - Alyce Mae Rathbun of South Bay, Fort Ann passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at home with her family.

She is survived by her three children: Aleta Runnalls (Brian), James Rathbun, Shanon Rathbun Dickinson (Keith); and her sister Brenda Ross (James); her grandchildren are: Jo James (Dwight), Seth Rathbun, Casey Scherer (Keith), Jamie Lee Rathbun; and step-grandchildren: Jeremiah and Sadie, and George Gregory; her great-grandchildren are: Owen, Ethan, Aiden, Ivan, Tanner, Ava, Allie, Kaden, Aniya, Ariyanna, Millika, Mikayla, and Makiyah; her sisters-in-law: Greta Harris, Patricia Sobolak (Stan); and her brother-in-law Gary Rathbun (Beverly); and many nieces and nephews and cousins. Also her special friends on Fish Hill: Mike and Rhea Vargas and family; also, Joyce Elms Steves and Brian Callahan, thank you. A thank you to her nephew Ken Harris for the special attention he gave to Alyce's wishes.

She is predeceased by her husband Rodney Clarence Rathbun, son Rodney Lester Rathbun and daughter Greta Christine Rathbun.

There will be no calling hours as per Alyce's request. A memorial gathering will follow in the future at the convenience of the family. Her arrangements are being handled by Mason Funeral Home, Fort Ann, NY.