Alyson Gail Chapman

DIAMOND POINT - Alyson Gail Chapman, 37, of Diamond Point, NY passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021 due to health issues stemming from alcohol addiction.

Alyson was the first child of Stuart and Laura (Quigan) Chapman. She was a lifelong and persistent student. This was evident early on as she was determined at age two to learn to whistle and tie her shoes, not content until she had accomplished these skills. A gifted musician, Alyson was introduced to the piano at age seven, pestered her parents for lessons and dedicated herself to mastering the instrument - at times to the great annoyance of her brothers and testing the patience of her parents along the way.

When her family moved from Glens Falls to Diamond Point after her 10th grade year, Alyson attended Bolton Central School, taking senior level classes during her junior high school year and completing BOCES's first New Visions Engineering Program at ACC during her senior year. She also had a beautiful singing voice and was selected for, and performed in, the 2001 NYS School Music Association choral concert. She took classes at several colleges and universities, culminating in a Bachelor's Degree in Business from American Intercontinental University.

Alyson's professional career included positions in data analysis, business management, and the hospitality industry.

Alyson appreciated the simple and pure things in life. She had a soft spot in her heart for children and animals. She adored her cousins and their offspring, introducing the little ones to the wonders of nature and bestowing on them fun facts about the world. Her love of animals was evident in the care she provided to her many dog companions, several of which were behaviorally-challenged rescues who might otherwise not have found a forever home.

A minimalist at heart, Alyson was adept at living frugally while enjoying the most important riches life has to offer. She inherited her grandparents' adventurous spirit and purchased an older model Winnebago, traveled across the country visiting family and friends, new and old, as she wandered. She was proud of the fact that she only wore pre-owned clothing, displaying a fashion sense that was uniquely hers! Friends and family often benefited from Alyson's culinary creativity. She was a masterful cook whose intuition led to exceptionally delicious meals made from whatever ingredients were on hand, never following a recipe, much the way she lived her life.

Alyson was pre-deceased by her brother Steven, her grandfathers: Donald Quigan, Sr. and Robert L. Chapman and her uncle Donald Quigan, Jr. Left to cherish her memory are her parents; brother Robert Chapman; grandmothers: Dorothy Quigan, North Creek, NY and Mignone Chapman, Denver, CO; her partner Chester Huck, Jr., Diamond Point, NY; aunt Cindy and uncle Jim Hammer of Yuma, AZ, aunt Sharon Courtney of Denver CO, aunt Sunny Quigan of Corpus Christi, TX, aunt Heather and uncle Tom Kelly of Diamond Point, NY, aunt Pamela and uncle Scott Quigan of Diamond Point, NY and aunt Melanie Quigan of Lake George, NY; as well as cousins: JC Hammer, Kristi Winkelhake, Kirsten Jesperson, David Courtney, Thomas Quigan III, Michelle Connor, Elizabeth Fagundes, Christopher Kelly, Dara Kelly, Erica Eager, Michael Quigan, Lauren Quigan, and Alex Quigan; as well as many extended family members and friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Monday, June 21, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Caldwell Presbyterian Church, 71 Montcalm Street, Lake George, NY. Memorial service attendance via Zoom is also available. Please contact the church office at 518-668-2613 for more information. Memorial contributions in Alyson's memory may be made to Shatterproof https://www.shatterproof.org/, Adirondack Save a Stray https://www.adirondacksaveastray.org/, or SPCA of Upstate NY http://www.spcauny.org/.

For those who wish, on line condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.