Aug. 21, 1977 - Nov. 3, 2020

FORT ANN – Amanda J. Cherney, 43, passed away peacefully on November 3, 2020, with her family by her side, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born August 21, 1977, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Elan Y. Cherney and the late Jacqueline M. Springer-Cherney.

Amanda attended Hudson Falls High School and as a young teenager, she represented New York State at several National Beauty Pageants. Amanda spent many years on the family farm in Kingsbury, where she enjoyed time with her children and entertained family and friends.

She loved surrounding herself with the outdoors, enjoying all the beauty within nature. Amanda made many memories camping with her family, friends and fiance, Jesse. She was a free spirit who found joy in dancing, listening to live music and attending various festivals. Amanda found peace in her collection of crystals and used them for their healing and spiritual properties.

In addition to her mother she was predeceased by her grandparents, Fred and Jeanette Springer and Hans and Rosalind Cherney.

She is survived by her loving children: Skylar, Shiloh, Lyla and Ellee Cherney; her father, Elan Cherney (Janet); her loving and dedicated fiance, Jesse Dougher; her sister, Daphne Springer-Pellish (Jon); her aunt, Bonnie Brunelle (Bill); her uncle, Frederick "Chip" Springer (Doris); her cousins: Kyle Brunelle, Emily Denton (Wayne); and many other loving family members.

Friends may call on Saturday, November 7, 2020, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Memorial services will follow the calling hours on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be sent to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, P.O. Box 5028, Hagerstown, MD 21741.

