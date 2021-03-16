Menu
Amy L. LaJoie
FUNERAL HOME
Jillson Funeral Home Inc
46 Williams St
Whitehall, NY

Amy L. LaJoie

WHITEHALL - Amy L. LaJoie, 84, of South Williams Street, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Amy was born in New Monkland, Scotland.

Amy was employed for over 20 years as a teller at OTB in Whitehall.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years Robert Lajoie; her daughters: Chrisandra Lajoie, Deborah Plude and her spouse James Plude; grandchildren: Tyler Ingleston, Zackery Plude (Rebbeca Gordon), Heather Plude (Mike Gates), and Kendra Tucker; great grandchildren: Charlie Anne Gates and Ashton Tucker.

The family would like to thank the Whitehall Police Department and the Skenesborough EMS for their compassion and assistance.

Per Amy's request, there will not be any services.

Amy's arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY.


Published by Post-Star on Mar. 16, 2021.
Jillson Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Very sorry for your loss.
Chris Ross
March 23, 2021
Bob and family, I am deeply sorry for your loss. Amy was a wonderful lady and always so friendly with everyone. She will be deeply missed! Fondly~Elaine Manor
Elaine Manor
March 16, 2021
