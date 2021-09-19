Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Amy Verrigni
1975 - 2021
BORN
1975
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Ballston Spa High School
FUNERAL HOME
William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home - Saratoga Springs
628 North Broadway
Saratoga Springs, NY

Amy Verrigni

May 11, 1075 - Sep. 6, 2021

GLENS FALLS, NY – On Monday, September 6, 2021, Amy Verrigni went to heaven to join her dear father. She was born in Saratoga Springs, NY on Mother's Day May 11, 1975 to Joseph and Mary (Ant) Verrigni.

Amy attended Milton Terrace Grade School and graduated from Ballston Spa High School, Class of 1993 where she was in the Honor Society. She graduated from The State University College at Oneonta and went on to receive her Master's Degree from the College of St. Rose.

Amy started work at Prospect School and then got a position as a Special Education Teacher (specializing in English) at the Southern Adirondack B.O.C.E.S. in Hudson Falls, NY where she just celebrated 20 years. Amy loved her kids. She took her teaching as a great responsibility and desired to make a difference, which SHE DID!

Along with her loving Dad; Amy is predeceased by her maternal grandmother Mary Ant; her paternal grandmother Anna L. Verrigni; her dear aunt Linda Verrigni Larmon and Linda's son Dustin Larmon.

Amy is survived by her mother Mary; her dear brother Jerry "Bud" (Jessica); her aunt Gigi Ziegelhofer (Tom); her uncle Butch (Marge); her uncle Michael (Tracy) Verrigni; and her heart and love Hemi (her golden retriever, Hemmingway). He meant the world to her.

At Amy's request, a private funeral Mass will be held at St. Michael the Archangel at the convenience of the family.

Amy loved animals and if one wishes to make a memorial donation, please consider something that works toward saving animals - she had a great love to preserve elephants.

Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home - Saratoga Springs
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home - Saratoga Springs Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
Amy was my daughters teacher in 2010 at BOCES. She was the most caring and loving person. She went above and beyond to make sure my daughter Kellie Zellars passed her Regents in English. My daughter spoke very highly of her. It saddens both our hearts to hear of her passing. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family!
Amy Zellars
Friend
September 21, 2021
I´m so sorry for the families loss. Ms verrigni was such an amazing women. She was my English teacher at boces. She helped me so much. She taught me so much. If it wasn´t for her I never would of passed my regents or high school. She was always there for me. She knew me like the back of her hand and knew exactly what I needed. Her loss is a true heartbreaker. I remember her bringing her dog in to class and we knew that it was going to be a good day in class because hemi was there. We were all distracted by the dog and didn´t wanna do our work lol. She always brought in treats for us. My heart aches for her loss. I can´t imagine what her family in going through.
Kellie Zellars
School
September 21, 2021
I had the pleasure of working with Amy and discussing curriculum for our English classes. Boy, did Amy know her stuff! She was a dedicated teacher and had such a calming demeanor. My deepest condolences to Amy's family and friends. She will be greatly missed. ~Monica Moran
Monica Moran
Coworker
September 20, 2021
Monica Moran
Coworker
September 20, 2021
Sending much love to the family. Amy you were simply just an amazing person who was dearly loved by many. You touched the heart of every student that sat in your room. You will be so dearly missed . Rest easy my friend. Love julie
Julie Kline
Friend
September 19, 2021
Amy was a gift. She taught with kindness and caring. She never raised her voice and rarely had problems with her students. We have lost a precious teacher and friend.
Nicole Mabey
Coworker
September 19, 2021
I enjoyed working with Amy at Dix Avenue. She always offered a sincere quality of kindness with her colleagues as well as her students. She will be greatly missed. RIP dear Amy, Debra
September 19, 2021
Amy, you were the kindest, sweetest most generous person I’ve ever known. I enjoyed working with you for the last 14 years. I have a lot of wonderful memories that I will hold close to my heart. You truly were a gifted teacher, your students were extremely lucky to have learned from the best! You will be missed. Rest In Peace my dear friend.
Love, Lorrie
Lorrie Trybendis
Friend
September 18, 2021
Amy,
You were a very kind person. A very dedicated teacher. The students loved you. You will be missed Your friend Kristin
September 18, 2021
Ms. Verrigni,
I miss you you’ll always be in my heart and I’ll always remember you you were the best thank you for all the help.
Dakota Benson
Student
September 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results