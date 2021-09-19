Amy Verrigni

May 11, 1075 - Sep. 6, 2021

GLENS FALLS, NY – On Monday, September 6, 2021, Amy Verrigni went to heaven to join her dear father. She was born in Saratoga Springs, NY on Mother's Day May 11, 1975 to Joseph and Mary (Ant) Verrigni.

Amy attended Milton Terrace Grade School and graduated from Ballston Spa High School, Class of 1993 where she was in the Honor Society. She graduated from The State University College at Oneonta and went on to receive her Master's Degree from the College of St. Rose.

Amy started work at Prospect School and then got a position as a Special Education Teacher (specializing in English) at the Southern Adirondack B.O.C.E.S. in Hudson Falls, NY where she just celebrated 20 years. Amy loved her kids. She took her teaching as a great responsibility and desired to make a difference, which SHE DID!

Along with her loving Dad; Amy is predeceased by her maternal grandmother Mary Ant; her paternal grandmother Anna L. Verrigni; her dear aunt Linda Verrigni Larmon and Linda's son Dustin Larmon.

Amy is survived by her mother Mary; her dear brother Jerry "Bud" (Jessica); her aunt Gigi Ziegelhofer (Tom); her uncle Butch (Marge); her uncle Michael (Tracy) Verrigni; and her heart and love Hemi (her golden retriever, Hemmingway). He meant the world to her.

At Amy's request, a private funeral Mass will be held at St. Michael the Archangel at the convenience of the family.

Amy loved animals and if one wishes to make a memorial donation, please consider something that works toward saving animals - she had a great love to preserve elephants.

Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.