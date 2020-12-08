Menu
Andrew Jerry Cimo Sr.
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
82 Broadway
Fort Edward, NY

Andrew Jerry Cimo, Sr.

May 5, 1931 - Dec. 7, 2020

FORT EDWARD - Andrew Jerry Cimo Sr., 89, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020, at Fort Hudson Nursing Home with his daughter by his side. Born on May 5, 1931, in Fort Edward, he was the son of the late Jerry and Mary Immaculate (Cirillo) Cimo.

Jerry graduated from Fort Edward High School in 1948. He enlisted into the United States Marine Corps in 1952 and was stationed in Cherry Point, NC and was apart of 2nd Marine Air Wing serving until 1954. He was a member of the Fort Edward American Legion Post #1133, life member of the Memorial Detachment #2 Marine Corps League in Hudson Falls. He was also a member of the Fort Edward Italian American Heritage Committee. He worked on the project the "Con Amore: Italian History of Fort Edward".

Jerry started working in 1949 at Scott Paper in Fort Edward as a paper machine tender and retired after 43 years.

He was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church, Fort Edward. He was the Grand Knight for the Knights of Columbus - Fort Edward Council #336 for the last 12 years. A member of Monsignor John Fox Assembly #3079 Fourth Degree Knight.

On Sept. 3, 1960, he married the love of his life, Katherine Labshere at St. Joseph's Church. They spent 50 years together until her passing on Sept. 9, 2010.

In his younger years he enjoyed fishing and hunting with his dad, especially with their beagles, Lady (his dads dog) and Candy (his dog). He loved growing up having the big Italian family dinners that his mom made. How much he loved being a big brother to his four siblings. Jerry was an avid New York Yankees fan, enjoyed breakfast at Seeley's with his friends, bus trips to Canada with his family and friends. He loved participating in the Marine Corps Toy Drive. He especially loved traveling with his daughter to D.C. to the Marine Corps Museum, to see the monuments and friends. His favorite things to do every summer with his daughter were trips to Lake Placid and the wild center. They especially loved to go on the Mohican on Lake George making sure to get in two or more boat rides a summer. They loved to travel together.

Jerry's dream of taking a train cross country came true when his grandson, Nate took him on an Amtrak train trip leaving Fort Edward station and traveling to Seattle WA in Dec. of 2010. He was so proud to have the honor of being Grand Marshall in the 2018 Fort Edward Memorial Day Parade with his fellow members of the Fort Edward American Legion Post #1133.

Everyone who met Jerry loved him, he will be dearly missed.

In addition to his parents and wife, Jerry was predeceased by his brother, Ronald J. Cimo, Sr.; his sister, Linda Cimo.

Left to cherish his memory include his daughter: Wendy J. Cimo of Fort Edward; his son, Andrew J. Cimo, Jr.; his grandchildren: Nathan Christopher Aspinall and Mary Elizabeth Nelson both of WA, his brother, William F. Cimo of NC; his sister: Susan Jane Zollinger of Fort Edward; Denise Lance Nelson of WA and Grace Smith Ma of VA who were like daughters to him; his special godson, Daniel Zollinger of NC; his dog, Calabria; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Due to COVID there will be no calling hours.

Rite of Committal will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020 at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Fort Edward with full military honors. Masks and social distancing are required. A live broadcast will be streamed through our website kilmerfuneralhome.com, to access the link go to Jerry's photos and videos.

Memorial donations in Jerry's memory can be made to St. Joseph's Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828 or to Memorial Detachment #2 Marine Corp League, P.O. Box 322, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Wendy wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Jonathan M. DeSantis, Dr. Douglas Dennett at Glens Falls V.A. Clinic, the Fort Edward Rescue Squad and Fort Hudson Nursing Home B Wing for their wonderful care to Jerry.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To leave online condolences and to view Jerry's Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.



Published by Post-Star from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Committal
11:00a.m.
St. Joseph Cemetery in Fort Edward
Fort Edward, NY
Funeral services provided by:
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
We are sorry we never met your father but we felt we knew him because of the way you talked about him. Anybody who was a Marine and rooted for the Yankees had to be a good man. God bless you in your time of loss.
Bill and Bunny Bitner
December 2, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Jerry was a sweet man. I so enjoyed him at the senior center I drove the bus!
Deborah mumblo
December 17, 2020
So sad to hear about your dads passing and I send my deepest sympathies! I know the bond u two had and still have! He will be with u forever! You and he will be in my prayers ! Yours truly George Gore
George Gore
December 13, 2020
I am so very sorry Wendy to hear about the loss of your dad. I know how close you were with him. You are in my thoughts and prayers. He will forever be in your heart. Thinking of you. Love, Cindy
Cindy Tyler
December 13, 2020
Wendy, we are so sad to hear about your dad. We know how close you two were and our hearts are with you. Sending our deepest sympathies with all our love.
Jen, Glenn, and Jack Merkosky
December 12, 2020
Condolences from our entire family--especially Knox and Daisy
Richard Reisman
December 11, 2020
Semper Fi Marine it was an honor to be in the Marine Corps League with you!
Jason Hall
December 10, 2020
Another Marine has passed away! Wendy, you will miss your father who was also your friend and travel companion. As one Marine to another "Semper Fi"!
Bill and Bunny Bitner
December 9, 2020
Wendy, Please accept my condolences on the passing of your Dad. I know that he was an important and beloved person in your life and without question a truly great person, Father and Veteran. You must be very proud to have had this incredible man in your life, memories that will be everlasting.He will be remembered in our thoughts and prayers. Your Friends, Joan and Patrick Monahan
Patrick Monahan
December 8, 2020
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results