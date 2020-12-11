Menu
Andrew Jerry Cimo Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
82 Broadway
Fort Edward, NY

Andrew Jerry Cimo, Sr.

FORT EDWARD - Andrew Jerry Cimo Sr., 89, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020, at Fort Hudson Nursing Home with his daughter by his side.

Rite of Committal will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020 at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Fort Edward with full military honors. Masks and social distancing are required. A live broadcast will be streamed through our website kilmerfuneralhome.com, to access the link go to Jerry's photos and videos.

To leave online condolences and to view Jerry's Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Committal
11:00a.m.
St. Joseph Cemetery in Fort Edward
Fort Edward, NY
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are sorry we never met your father but we felt we knew him because of the way you talked about him. Anybody who was a Marine and rooted for the Yankees had to be a good man. God bless you in your time of loss.
Bill and Bunny Bitner
December 2, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Jerry was a sweet man. I so enjoyed him at the senior center I drove the bus!
Deborah mumblo
December 17, 2020
So sad to hear about your dads passing and I send my deepest sympathies! I know the bond u two had and still have! He will be with u forever! You and he will be in my prayers ! Yours truly George Gore
George Gore
December 13, 2020
I am so very sorry Wendy to hear about the loss of your dad. I know how close you were with him. You are in my thoughts and prayers. He will forever be in your heart. Thinking of you. Love, Cindy
Cindy Tyler
December 13, 2020
Wendy, we are so sad to hear about your dad. We know how close you two were and our hearts are with you. Sending our deepest sympathies with all our love.
Jen, Glenn, and Jack Merkosky
December 12, 2020
Condolences from our entire family--especially Knox and Daisy
Richard Reisman
December 11, 2020
Semper Fi Marine it was an honor to be in the Marine Corps League with you!
Jason Hall
December 10, 2020
Another Marine has passed away! Wendy, you will miss your father who was also your friend and travel companion. As one Marine to another "Semper Fi"!
Bill and Bunny Bitner
December 9, 2020
Wendy, Please accept my condolences on the passing of your Dad. I know that he was an important and beloved person in your life and without question a truly great person, Father and Veteran. You must be very proud to have had this incredible man in your life, memories that will be everlasting.He will be remembered in our thoughts and prayers. Your Friends, Joan and Patrick Monahan
Patrick Monahan
December 8, 2020
