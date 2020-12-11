Andrew Jerry Cimo, Sr.

FORT EDWARD - Andrew Jerry Cimo Sr., 89, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020, at Fort Hudson Nursing Home with his daughter by his side.

Rite of Committal will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020 at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Fort Edward with full military honors. Masks and social distancing are required. A live broadcast will be streamed through our website kilmerfuneralhome.com, to access the link go to Jerry's photos and videos.

